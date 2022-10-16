Experts: Milestone - page 8
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ofcourse man, i research. dont mean anything by it. I would appreciate if you can show me some examples of where improve milestone thats what were here for.
For one, consider setting a Total Risk Expose for a StopLoss based on Account Balance, Equity and Free Margin.
Currently, you are using "MarginUsage" to calculate a position lot size (but not for stops) for individual orders and "RelativeStop" calculated from "totalHistoryProfit" (which gives distorted values) for stops. The resulting values not congruent with your Account Balance, Equity and Free Margin, and this can cause possible Stop-Outs and wiping your account.
Using a Total Risk Percentage Limit based on Account Balance, Equity and Free Margin prevents that. In my own code I always use the Minimum Value of these three (Balance, Equity and Free Margin) for my calculations in order to prevent being stop-outed or having high risk exposure.
For example, you could have individual orders (with a stop loss) to have no more than x% Risk (=Lots*StopLoss) and set a maximum number of Orders, or alternatively, only set the position size based on a Risk % (as you have), but set a Total Close-all Limit when the sum of all profit/loss reaches y% Risk of the current minimum of Account Balance, Equity, and Free-Margin.
I hope you can understand this, as it is sometimes difficult to put concepts into words.
Sure, I understand this. First things first, let me ask you are you here to make profits or take losses?
Hi Trevone,
Great to see you working so hard to make milestone better and better. I am still using 5.1 in an demo account. Before i switch to a real account i must have enough trust to go to sleep while my money is at work :-)
So first thing to be said to you is : " Keep up the good work"
I test milestone now for more than a week. At this moment milestone closed 17 trades where 15 where positive. 1 I closed manually because some problems with my provider and 1 milestone did.
I use a demoaccount with a $100.000 dollar so going bust seems not going easy :-)
May i do a suggesting about improving milestone?
Making money or lossing money stands with finding trends. Yesterday i saw milestone opening positions in the opposite direction than the trend was. The EUR/USD was in the 5 minute graph pointing upwards. The results are a loss a this moment. Is it considering worth to use indicators who find the trend and act in that direction? Its more technical looking at charts. Maybe u can use the RSI and MACD parameters. For example: If the pair or stocks are overbought and the trend is positive, dont buy directly. Let the RSI cool down a little and buy then i the trend is still positive.
Maybe its usefull to write down in the sript (document the script) what a specific function does. What I saw in other scripts is that they put info in the graph with an arrow where the script did a buy or sell. So you can backward analyse if it was a right choice to take the buy or sell action an learn from it. Information can also be stored in a logfile for analysing.
I hope i did a positive contribution to youre hard work.
Thanx!
Devke
Hi Trevone,
Great to see you working so hard to make milestone better and better. I am still using 5.1 in an demo account. Before i switch to a real account i must have enough trust to go to sleep while my money is at work :-)
So first thing to be said to you is : " Keep up the good work"
I test milestone now for more than a week. At this moment milestone closed 17 trades where 15 where positive. 1 I closed manually because some problems with my provider and 1 milestone did.
I use a demoaccount with a $100.000 dollar so going bust seems not going easy :-)
May i do a suggesting about improving milestone?
Making money or lossing money stands with finding trends. Yesterday i saw milestone opening positions in the opposite direction than the trend was. The EUR/USD was in the 5 minute graph pointing upwards. The results are a loss a this moment. Is it considering worth to use indicators who find the trend and act in that direction? Its more technical looking at charts. Maybe u can use the RSI and MACD parameters. For example: If the pair or stocks are overbought and the trend is positive, dont buy directly. Let the RSI cool down a little and buy then i the trend is still positive.
I hope i did a positive contribution to youre hard work.
Thanx!
Devke
Thanks Devke, I see you a a big fan of MACD and RSI so I guess I better look into it as its the second time you mention it. I am always trying to get positions opened with the trend but its not easy 100% of the time. I can achieve 97% but not quite 100%. Can you please post a picture with your suggestion as I have never traded MACD in my life. Regards and thank you for support, everything is appreciated even if I shoot it down.
Hi Trevone,
Damn youre fast :-) I edited my comments, i hope you read it also :-)
I make an example for you. Within the hour you get it :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone,
The picture and my explanation:
I wrote down some arrows (1-5). You see at arrow 2 an big oversold situation. The change of going up is greater than going down. Arrow 1 points the value of that stock at that moment. If you look further in the graph you see that a speculative gain is possible (read profit). The MACD is has not done a positive crossing. Thats a little later but the value of the stock is allready a little higher. The best opportunity is at arrow point 3, 4 and 5. What happens there? RSI is oversold, MACD crosses positive (point 4 and 5) and the movering average (point 3) crosses positive also. The moving average points the direction of the trend. If you look further in the graph you see that the stock goes up! When do you sell the position? When the moving averages cross down (at 29 december) or at the moment that the blue line in the stockchart is getting flatter. The trend is probally changing. The profit was good and you can take the opposite direction. See graph. Its going down hard. So i think you have to combine more technical parameters and perhaps a trailingstop or stoploss to prevent of going bust.
I hope i have helped you a little. If youre negative about this please let me know... I want to learn to improve my skills better!!
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone,
The picture and my explanation:
I wrote down some arrows (1-5). You see at arrow 2 an big oversold situation. The change of going up is greater than going down. Arrow 1 points the value of that stock at that moment. If you look further in the graph you see that a speculative gain is possible (read profit). The MACD is has not done a positive crossing. Thats a little later but the value of the stock is allready a little higher. The best opportunity is at arrow point 3, 4 and 5. What happens there? RSI is oversold, MACD crosses positive (point 4 and 5) and the movering average (point 3) crosses positive also. The moving average points the direction of the trend. If you look further in the graph you see that the stock goes up! When do you sell the position? When the moving averages cross down (at 29 december) or at the moment that the blue line in the stockchart is getting flatter. The trend is probally changing. The profit was good and you can take the opposite direction. See graph. Its going down hard. So i think you have to combine more technical parameters and perhaps a trailingstop or stoploss to prevent of going bust.
I hope i have helped you a little. If youre negative about this please let me know... I want to learn to improve my skills better!!
Greetings
Devke
Thanks Devke! This looks promising and easily implemented. I will need to study the the MACD a little more to become confident with it however I am looking for a better entry signal than buy dips or selling troughs, these often result in whipsaw because of the nature of the lagging indicators. I often tell people that its not enough to have a really good entry signal because 1 trade can ruin your account, so naturally we all look to the stop loss but the stop loss solution is flawed as well. My opinion is quite complex with stops but let me explain simply, if you get 1 stop, its likely to have another and yet another in a row. If you have multiple trades stopped in a row you are making a string of losses which eventually leaves your account with very little. There is no difference to that and going bust, you just discovering your ea is kuck in a slower way, In fact going the route of going bust is actually more profitable because you get more chances to close youre trades in profit. However going bust is not acceptable so we go back in circles to the entry signal. it needs to be perfect, because if we have to stop good entry signals, the result is distorting the reputation of the signal and we end up thinking its a waste of time when actually its still a good signal. But that one whipsaw that wipes out your account? what if I can just stop that one? ok but then more than 1 of your signals get stopped. ok fine, lets go to the point where you say trailing stop, well this means we still have to cover the spread before we have a safe trade, what if the signal is repainting and we get the wrong entry, going bust or stopping in losses again? every where you look there is a paradox. i have tried all these scenarios when it comes to stops and sincerely believe that if you need to stop your trades then your signal is not good enough, there should be no reason to stop the trade or simply your EA is not profitable, either you go bust or gradually loose all your money. Additionally to that, I believe signals need to be very very simple. the simpler the more true in a live environment. so lets look very carefully for a decent signal on the MACD. I need to avoid the extreme tops and bottoms and need a solid entry for a definite without fail trend. We also need to take a real look at predicting the future to a certain possibility. I know we are not gods, but you understand I need a technical measure of how true a trend is.
Hi Trevone,
Ok. Good to see that you considering thoughts to improve Milestone :-)
I agree with you that the signal must be good to take an position into for example EUR/USD
Milestone 5.1 has for me know more positive resultants than negative. That's great!. I think the demoaccount off 100.000 dollars help me not to go bust. I don't know what happens if i start with 100 euro in a real account. Is the lotsize than smaller or also 0,41?
The problem of going bust is what you are looking for and i see that you want to investigate for example the MACD. Maybe you can play with the timeframe for best profits (30 min charts, hour charts), just a suggestion.
Another helpfull tool is to log somethings. I wrote programs a long long time ago :-) and i remember that we used logfiles. Logfiles can help you to store information that milestone collects, why he opened an position and why he closed the position. By analysing the log files and graph you can probally see why milestone acts and how it can be improved.
I its helpfull for you!
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone,
Ok. Good to see that you considering thoughts to improve Milestone :-)
I agree with you that the signal must be good to take an position into for example EUR/USD
Milestone 5.1 has for me know more positive resultants than negative. That's great!. I think the demoaccount off 100.000 dollars help me not to go bust. I don't know what happens if i start with 100 euro in a real account. Is the lotsize than smaller or also 0,41?
The problem of going bust is what you are looking for and i see that you want to investigate for example the MACD. Maybe you can play with the timeframe for best profits (30 min charts, hour charts), just a suggestion.
Another helpfull tool is to log somethings. I wrote programs a long long time ago :-) and i remember that we used logfiles. Logfiles can help you to store information that milestone collects, why he opened an position and why he closed the position. By analysing the log files and graph you can probally see why milestone acts and how it can be improved.
I its helpfull for you!
Greetings
Devke
Thanks for these suggestions, the problem is not so much the system of milestone or the bugs in milestone but the chance to win in the market. every time milestone goes bust there is only 1 reason, position was opened against the trend, but at the time of the position open the trend was correct, or something similar to that, repainting indicators. I will look into different timeframes as that is something I havent done yet with milestone and think with a bigger time frame milestone might have a bigger chance of profit however, understand this. no matter what you do or what you change you are still left with the problem of chance. is like that game when you see who draws the shortest straw? say the trend is very strong and we agree that there is a 90% chance the trend will continue in the next hour, generally 9 times out of 10 you will make a profit, but we are back to that last 10% where 1 bad trade messes it all up.
your question about the 100000 account size, you shouldnt do that. if something has a propensity to grow as well as deplete itself, why start with the larger cause its got lots of room to deplete itself, and when it does thats it, no more reserves, I always start with a small account and grow that big, this way I can add funds when necessary and save some blowouts and also it forces me to manage my money more regularly and closely. milestone calculates the same risk no matter what your account size is, the only difference is that if too small then the positions are taking up too much margin.
Hi Trevone,
Ok. Good to see that you considering thoughts to improve Milestone :-)
I agree with you that the signal must be good to take an position into for example EUR/USD
Milestone 5.1 has for me know more positive resultants than negative. That's great!. I think the demoaccount off 100.000 dollars help me not to go bust. I don't know what happens if i start with 100 euro in a real account. Is the lotsize than smaller or also 0,41?
The problem of going bust is what you are looking for and i see that you want to investigate for example the MACD. Maybe you can play with the timeframe for best profits (30 min charts, hour charts), just a suggestion.
Another helpfull tool is to log somethings. I wrote programs a long long time ago :-) and i remember that we used logfiles. Logfiles can help you to store information that milestone collects, why he opened an position and why he closed the position. By analysing the log files and graph you can probally see why milestone acts and how it can be improved.
I its helpfull for you!
Greetings
Devke
Thanks for these suggestions, the problem is not so much the system of milestone or the bugs in milestone but the chance to win in the market. every time milestone goes bust there is only 1 reason, position was opened against the trend, but at the time of the position open the trend was correct, or something similar to that, repainting indicators. I will look into different timeframes as that is something I havent done yet with milestone and think with a bigger time frame milestone might have a bigger chance of profit however, understand this. no matter what you do or what you change you are still left with the problem of chance. is like that game when you see who draws the shortest straw? say the trend is very strong and we agree that there is a 90% chance the trend will continue in the next hour, generally 9 times out of 10 you will make a profit, but we are back to that last 10% where 1 bad trade messes it all up.
your question about the 100000 account size, you shouldnt do that. if something has a propensity to grow as well as deplete itself, why start with the larger cause its got lots of room to deplete itself, and when it does thats it, no more reserves, I always start with a small account and grow that big, this way I can add funds when necessary and save some blowouts and also it forces me to manage my money more regularly and closely. milestone calculates the same risk no matter what your account size is, the only difference is that if too small then the positions are taking up too much margin.
was that you with the 10usd donation?
Hi Trevone,
No sorry. I did not donate. I hope that i can donate by knowledge first :-)
Ok I read what you told about 1 that messes the 9 profit trades. That there are loosing positions is ok, if the overall situation is positive. In the short graphs youre very sensitive about trends. Trends there are often very short i suppose. That is why i suggested to take a longer timeframe. Maybe are the results better there.
Why are you going bust? Is that because marging problems? If i look now at my account i see 4 positions open, 1 positive and 3 negative. Total amount negative 390 euro. So if i had 100 euro's at the account i was allready stopped and did i lost my money. Thats why i asked if milestone changes the lotsize if the underlaying money in the account is low. For example:
I bring 100 euro real money in the account. I startup milestone. Milestone decides to buy. But with 100 euro's he cannot buy 0,41 lotsize. The marge is allready 102,50 euro. So the lotsize must be lower than? I am correct? Is milestone performing this?
Another suggestion is "Take profit when the profit is for example 5% or 10%". Milestone sees if an position is open. This morning a saw an position open at my account that was positive. 80 euro's was the profit. I did nothing because i wanted to see what milestone did. My profit is now shrunk to 19 euro. I have an rule to myself, when i make 10% profit i leave. Yes it can be better but also worser. I heard someone ever told me that he knew a person who went rich. He asked the person why he got so rich. The men told him "Because i allways sold to early!". Think about that :-)
I hope you have a lot of input know and it will help you to bring milestone to a higher level!
Great job!
Greetings
Devke