Experts: Milestone - page 15
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Hi, i noticed the system sometimes leaves loosing trades to run too much against, so i used the optimize function trying to find a better relative stop, than 0.3, so i tested 0.0 - 0.3 with 0.02 increments, that is like 15 or 16 passes, the optimizer discarded about 6 or 7 of the options. Then, for curiosity, i tried one of the discarded ones, "relative stop = 0.1" also lowered "queryHistory" from 14 to 10, and this is the result. data is from January 2012 to yesterday, December 15 2013.
Hope it helps,
nice system!
Hi!
I downloaded your great EA, version 20.5.
Could you, or someone, advice me the best settings.
I can't find a setting in your files for this version.
Thanks so much!
Cheers, Angela.
Trevone, my hero!
I've tested it and running live on a vps in ny with an ecn account.
Superb results. Average daily gain: +- $1200,- / 40pips.
Thanks and if it is still profitable in 2014, i will donate huge!
Can you please tell me Which version of milestone you are using on your live account? and it would be appreciated if you could also provide the set file. Thank you and happy trading :)
This is a great EA. I have done some back testing with Tickstory and very impressed with the results.
If this continues through the month of January I will gladly make a donation. (I am running this EA on both demo & Live accounts)
I have however disabled Hedging and using 0.01 lots.
This looks very promising. Thank you for sharing your work.
Since Travone is busy maybe someone else could help me please, as I am having trouble getting the EA working.
Over 7000 downloads and no one else has asked so its obviously me...
After downloading I have
(running a demo account on Alpari UK)
Thank you kindly.
This looks very promising. Thank you for sharing your work.
Since Travone is busy maybe someone else could help me please, as I am having trouble getting the EA working.
Over 7000 downloads and no one else has asked so its obviously me...
After downloading I have
(running a demo account on Alpari UK)
Thank you kindly.
tell me what your account settings are, eg leverage, contract size, digits etc.
I use a micro account contract size 1000 leverage 400 digits 5.
additionally there is a MaxSpread setting make sure if that is true the max spread is acceptable for the pair
Hi, I'm getting errors with lot size of 0.01. What are the values/settings that I have to change accordingly if I would like to increase the lot size to "1".
Thanks!
Hi, I'm getting errors with lot size of 0.01. What are the values/settings that I have to change accordingly if I would like to increase the lot size to "1".
Thanks!
MinLots
Hi, I'm getting errors with lot size of 0.01. What are the values/settings that I have to change accordingly if I would like to increase the lot size to "1".
Thanks!
MinLots
Thanks. I did change the MinLots to 1, but I noticed that changing the MinLots changes the Take Profit in Pip. I've captured the MinLots examples below from 0.5 to 1 for your reference. With the original setting of 0.01 I'm sure the Pips profit will be way more than 16 pips. I hope you understand what I mean by changing the MinLots size and other relevant settings without affecting the trading characteristics, the difference should just be the size of profit or lost not the total pips.
MinLots 0.5 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3594 for a profit of 16 pips
MinLots 0.6 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3597 for a profit of 13 pips
MinLots 0.7 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3598 for a profit of 12 pips
MinLots 0.8 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3600 for a profit of 10 pips
MinLots 0.9 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3601 for a profit of 9 pips
MinLots 1 - Sell at 1.3610 and Close at 1.3602 for a profit of 8 pips