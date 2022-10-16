Experts: Milestone - page 12
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Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
Signal reverse results in larger losses than expected and tried for quite some time with this method on many indicators, its just not suiting the system. The most reliable in order to maintain the account size is limit the stop by a portion of the account measured by some method of madness. if you stop with indicators then you have to take profit with indicators to break even. say you are taking profits by a portion measured against the account and stop by a signal on the indicator you end up with larger losses than profits. if you were to do the same to the same then you can mange it. if milestone were to go the indicator route for money management the you would not be able to risk as much because the calculations are not as precise. and one book later I am behind on my schedule.... agggghhhhhhh
I mean your stop system it's good,if you see result, the only one problem it's about some trade who have not reached the 100$ on your rule, it's about these trade that we have to look for solution only and I think better to cut with loses then to incrase DD who is very dangerous in martingale system, more over after lose we can rebuild because margin it's free
Old trader said me: some time you need to give to market, not only to take
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
Signal reverse results in larger losses than expected and tried for quite some time with this method on many indicators, its just not suiting the system. The most reliable in order to maintain the account size is limit the stop by a portion of the account measured by some method of madness. if you stop with indicators then you have to take profit with indicators to break even. say you are taking profits by a portion measured against the account and stop by a signal on the indicator you end up with larger losses than profits. if you were to do the same to the same then you can mange it. if milestone were to go the indicator route for money management the you would not be able to risk as much because the calculations are not as precise. and one book later I am behind on my schedule.... agggghhhhhhh
I mean your stop system it's good,if you see result, the only one problem it's about some trade who have not reached the 100$ on your rule, it's about these trade that we have to look for solution only and I think better to cut with loses then to incrase DD who is very dangerous in martingale system, more over after lose we can rebuild because margin it's free
Old trader said me: some time you need to give to market, not only to take
Well, thats the problem, I am always thinking about it on the development. One day, just maybe one day I will have it sorted.
Hi trevone,
Thank you for such a wonderful ea..its extremely profitable..however,could you please upload the strategy tester report for milestone 18.2 'the big bucks' & 20.5 performance..really appreciate it trevone..thank you soo much..cheers.
Hi Trevone,
on 20.5, in prepareTrend() Signal B, the determinations for bull or bear are not the equivalent of each other, ie. for bull you compare plusdiprev with minusdi, but for bear you compare minusdiprev with minusdi. Intentionally?
Cheers,
Chris
The Loose End
...
so far as I can see you are talking about "longstop" and there the first clause? An approach might be to measure and counterbalance profit from then on instead of (with historyLoss) the past. One could do this by opening a same size hedge on the loosing position(s), essentially fixing that loss number and preventing it from becoming any larger (but, obviously, also any smaller). Now continue normally until enough profit is racked up to offset the loss and close all.
This would still require some determination of at what point this happens. Maybe, loss or not, the average absolute size of past trades could act as some kind of guide, say historyLoss contains of -20pip,5pip,-10 pip,-5pip,-10pip and now we're going below 1.5*average = -15pip (or whatever) with the current trade, it is time to invoke stop. Kind of an ATR for tradesizes.
Opened new account with 20.5 X10 pairs with stop loss and news filter due to the fact that we cannot back test news
You can wach here www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx-news/776703
Opened new account with 20.5 X10 pairs with stop loss and news filter due to the fact that we cannot back test news
You can wach here www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx-news/776703
i keep checking that link and always says error
Hi Trevone,
on 20.5, in prepareTrend() Signal B, the determinations for bull or bear are not the equivalent of each other, ie. for bull you compare plusdiprev with minusdi, but for bear you compare minusdiprev with minusdi. Intentionally?
Cheers,
Chris
thanks chris I will look into it, thats very important
I' very disappointed in v20.5, after many back tests of various version I can tell one thing, I never reached nice curve on v20.5 like this, eg 18.2, one year, initial capital 200, DD 37%
What happend with 20.5, what is the difference between this and older versions? Have you got any nice backtest of 20.5?
I' very disappointed in v20.5, after many back tests of various version I can tell one thing, I never reached nice curve on v20.5 like this, eg 18.2, one year, initial capital 200, DD 37%
What happend with 20.5, what is the difference between this and older versions? Have you got any nice backtest of 20.5?
ya whats up with you? try harder. thats a terrible result.