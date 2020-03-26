USDCHF - page 13
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USD/CHF struggles to extend gains above 0.99 level, but at 0.9930 is lying strong resistance.
USDCHF is facing further downside pressure. The downside remains supported by the 0.9900 handle, which if broken will open the door for further weakness towards the 0.9850 level and then 0.9800. The upside is providing resistance at 0.9950, followed by the 1.0000 psycological level. All in all, the USD/CHF pair is facing further downside pressure.
The pair is quite indecisive lately. Currenty is staying around mid 0.99s but the bearish sentiments prevails.
I have been short on the matter, and i have a 20 day target so that could take a while...