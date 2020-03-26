USDCHF - page 13

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The Swiss franc seems to be losing some ground against the US dollar. Good selling point at 1.0040.
 
I'm bullish on the USD for the next week.
 

USD/CHF struggles to extend gains above 0.99 level, but at 0.9930 is lying strong resistance.

 
1.0037 looks like a good place to bet short on the pair.
 

 

USDCHF is facing further downside pressure. The downside remains supported by the 0.9900 handle, which if broken will open the door for further weakness towards the 0.9850 level and then 0.9800. The upside is providing resistance at 0.9950, followed by the 1.0000 psycological level.  All in all, the USD/CHF pair is facing further downside pressure.

 

 
It's been consolidating for the last month. Tough to trade.
 

The pair is quite indecisive lately. Currenty is staying around mid 0.99s but the bearish sentiments prevails.

 
Bullish x Bearish = sideways. Lets see for next weeks.
 

I have been short on the matter, and i have a 20 day target so that could take a while...


 
0.9790 is seen as a good entry level for long positions. Let's see what the news releases bring.
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