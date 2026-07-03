Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1568

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Pacois005:

Do you know why I can not download this indicator correctly? I mean that it only works if I leave the current time frame. If I choose another one, it does not work. Why?


Thanks in advance!

[Deleted]  
jmmn14:

Do you know why I can not download this indicator correctly? I mean that it only works if I leave the current time frame. If I choose another one, it does not work. Why?


Thanks in advance!


Hi, I'm sorry too mtf does not work, I could not understand why.
 

You mean: FX_Sniperxs_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger_simple_8_lines_w_alerts_e_mtf_nmc-2-2-1 indicator from this post does not work in MTF mode?


I think - it may be for Freelance service to find the coder to fix it.

 

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 is on this post. Here is the Atr trend for now. Added alerts to it too. Kept the look exactly the same as the mt4 version.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator is on this post.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 fixed version and AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator for MT5 fixed version are on this post.




Requests & Ideas
Requests & Ideas
  • www.mql5.com
Hello , this EA is shwoing great result but i am sure that it needs some tuching tunning ( i guess playing around with its codes or adding others...
 

Hello I am seeking a programmer to assist me in converting a few mq4 files to mq5 please. I am transitioning over to MT5 and would like to continue using my fav indicators.

I am willing to make a contribution for the effort if required.

Please advise.

Thanks

 
luvtrading:

Hello I am seeking a programmer to assist me in converting a few mq4 files to mq5 please. I am transitioning over to MT5 and would like to continue using my fav indicators.

I am willing to make a contribution for the effort if required.

Please advise.

Thanks


Also looking for some advice!
 

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

Thank you Sergey
 
Hi programmers out there, can anyone of you kindly help to add alerts (pop-up and sound) and current candle option to this indicator? I have used this indicator for quite a while with an ITM of around 80%. Having the alert will be very helpful as I do not need to be glued to the screen all the time. Thank you in advance for your generous help.
 

Hello Please does anyone have insync_index histogram or is there any way i can get it. I already have the basic version posted here few years ago, but i'll appreciate if I can get it in histogram.

I'll appreciate any help from coders and floor members Cheers

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