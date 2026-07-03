Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1567
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What you gave refreshes the chart but mot they indicators .SO IT DOESN'T WORK .CAN SOMEONE HELP TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM SO THAT THE SIGNALS COULD UPDATE AT ANY GIVEN TIME. POST NO https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1045 THANKS
Hello coders,
Someone would be able to insert an alarm to this indicator when the "zero" zone is violated?
It would be a huge help!!
Thanks in advance!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
all user please send only very good indicator
All indicators are not good this page !!!!
What is the good indicator I think no perfect indicator available
due market forex movement because volume demand and supply, while no anyone knows exactly these volume ahead
Hello coders,
Someone would be able to insert an alarm to this indicator when the "zero" zone is violated?
It would be a huge help!!
Thanks in advance!
Put on the alert.
extern bool alertsOn = true; // Turn alerts on?
Put on the alert.
extern bool alertsOn = true; // Turn alerts on?
the string of code you've written already exists inside the indicator but the alarms are reported when the two lines cross each other. I would rather receive the alarm when it is past the area "0". Unfortunately I am not a programmer and do not really know how to do ..
Thank you for the reply Garago!
the string of code you've written already exists inside the indicator but the alarms are reported when the two lines cross each other. I would rather receive the alarm when it is past the area "0". Unfortunately I am not a programmer and do not really know how to do ..
There are a couple of different lines in there - the lime green and the gold.
A cursory look suggests you just need to change this:
To this:You would substitute "ErgoCCI" for "MainCCI" if you want to use the other line.
There are a couple of different lines in there - the lime green and the gold.
A cursory look suggests you just need to change this:
To this:You would substitute "ErgoCCI" for "MainCCI" if you want to use the other line.
honest_knave
thank you very much for the help!
I ask you one final courtesy. I noticed that the signal is given to me only if at the time of transition from the 0 the indicator performs an intersection. In the sense that in the case of a bullish signal, the line crosses the 0 entering into positive zone but before the indicator was negative (red line above the blue). The same for bearish signals. I would like all the signals that travel beyond the area 0 regardless of whether there has been a crossing (defined between the lines). If there is a violation of 0 bullish area, it should also be good if it was positive below 0. These signals does not warn them . I hope I explained well ..;-) Could you please tell me how I can make this change to the indicator?
honest_knave
thank you very much for the help!
I ask you one final courtesy. I noticed that the signal is given to me only if at the time of transition from the 0 the indicator performs an intersection. In the sense that in the case of a bullish signal, the line crosses the 0 entering into positive zone but before the indicator was negative (red line above the blue). The same for bearish signals. I would like all the signals that travel beyond the area 0 regardless of whether there has been a crossing (defined between the lines). If there is a violation of 0 bullish area, it should also be good if it was positive below 0. These signals does not warn them . I hope I explained well ..;-) Could you please tell me how I can make this change to the indicator?
Hey Pacois005
thank you very much! It works perfectly!
Grazie ancora!
Barry (Barons1)