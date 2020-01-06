Trend Line Trader - page 4
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Hi,
So it's possible to have the indi that i need?Thank you ^^
Hi Dasio,
Have you seen these I am posting were made by Mladen and think they got what your looking for, and make mine look amateurish, IMHO. I just saw them the other day so don't know a whole lot about them, one thing i noticed in the code once the lines get thicker means the Fractal is set, meaning a good trendline point.
If you like them maybe can build on them somewhat, like add alerts etc.
Ps) would be greatly appreciated if you not post the advanced elite materials in regular elite section please.
Hi Dasio,
Have you seen these I am posting were made by Mladen and think they got what your looking for, and make mine look amateurish, IMHO. I just saw them the other day so don't know a whole lot about them, one thing i noticed in the code once the lines get thicker means the Fractal is set, meaning a good trendline point.
If you like them maybe can build on them somewhat, like add alerts etc.Ps) would be greatly appreciated if you not post the advanced elite materials in regular elite section please.
Sorry,
you are right.
I will test this indicator.
Thank you
Sorry,
you are right.
I will test this indicator.Thank you
No problem its my fault should have got them to you sooner, got busy and forgot until i saw your last post, then couldn't find them.
No problem its my fault should have got them to you sooner, got busy and forgot until i saw your last post, then couldn't find them.
Mrtools in the old inditcator "Forex TSD news reader with trend lines" that i posted i can decide to trace the trend line with 2 or 3 match fractal with pip tolerance. It is possible to add this option in the last indicator you posted?
Thank you
Mrtools in the old inditcator "Forex TSD news reader with trend lines" that i posted i can decide to trace the trend line with 2 or 3 match fractal with pip tolerance. It is possible to add this option in the last indicator you posted? Thank you
Think so, going to sleep now, but should have it done later today.
Hi Dasio,
Wasn't able to add that option to the indicator above, but was able to pull the other version off the News Indicator and added the alerts seems to be working good, will keep working on the above version, but you'll have these until then.Think your already familiar with the settings. The alerts will sound if high or close price breaks the trendlines.
ps) don't worry all the other stuff is just my testing, the trend lines are by themselves
Hi Dasio,
Wasn't able to add that option to the indicator above, but was able to pull the other version off the News Indicator and added the alerts seems to be working good, will keep working on the above version, but you'll have these until then.Think your already familiar with the settings. The alerts will sound if high or close price breaks the trendlines.ps) don't worry all the other stuff is just my testing, the trend lines are by themselves
Thank you mrtools i will test it ^^
Hi Mr Tools
Would it be possible for the trendline alert message to tell us what timeframe chart it applies to?
And then is it possible to have a trendline alerter that work on the indicator windows too?
Thank you,
Daniel
Hi, could you please make TLB-rev-1.01 EA to working version. Thank you.
Kiko
Hi, could you please make TLB-rev-1.01 EA to working version. Thank you. Kiko
Kiko
here is the new mt4 compatible version : tlb-rev-1.01_nmc.mq4