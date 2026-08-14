How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 27

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.28 07:43

From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility

From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility

Today, we continue building on the foundation established in our previous article. If you’ve been following along, you’ll recall that we developed an indicator designed to visualize higher-timeframe (HTF) periods directly on lower-timeframe charts. This concept turned out to be a powerful analytical tool, revealing the intricate price movements hidden within the larger bars of higher timeframes.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.01 10:59

From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)

From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)

Every candlestick on a chart represents a small yet intricate story of market behavior—a dynamic interaction between buyers and sellers compressed into a single bar. In our earlier work, we built the Market Periods Synchronizer, a system designed to visualize higher-timeframe (HTF) structures within lower-timeframe charts. That project successfully isolated and filled the bodies of major candles, enabling traders to observe how lower-period movements collectively form those larger bars.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.11 06:56

From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods

From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods

Today’s challenge is to leverage MQL5 to visualize these market session periods, aligning them seamlessly with higher- and lower-timeframe structures. By synchronizing the open and close of these sessions, we aim to better understand how each one influences the next—and how timing truly powers price movement. Another fascinating mystery to uncover lies in the realization that financial candlesticks themselves represent time-based bars—typically denoting hourly, daily, or weekly periods. By applying the same concept to market sessions, we can create session-based candlesticks, each reflecting the unique characteristics of that trading window. Just like traditional timeframes, every session possesses its own Open, High, Low, and Close (OHLC) structure, telling a distinct story of activity, sentiment, and volatility within that period.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.15 07:43

From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading

From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading

By leveraging the capabilities of MQL5, we can precisely define the times we want to trade and receive alerts accordingly. In our previous discussion, we established the foundation for session visualization, where we uncovered the structure of each trading session—its body, upper wick, and lower wick. That project enabled us to visualize the broader market structure across higher-timeframe sessions, synchronized with lower-timeframe data to reveal the magnified internal price movements and patterns forming within.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.19 18:31

From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways

From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price PathwaysFrom Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways

Every trader knows the frustrating pattern: you watch a strong impulsive move develop, hesitate as fear and uncertainty take hold, then finally jump in just as the market exhausts its momentum—only to watch your position immediately retrace against you. This "chase and reverse" cycle represents one of the most common and costly mistakes in trading. The emotional whipsaw of fear of missing out (FOMO) followed by the pain of buying high and selling low can devastate both accounts and confidence.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.17 15:10

Comments on the new trading dialog in Metatrader 5 for iOS 5431 - blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone????

Sergey El, 2025.12.18 06:38

Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.19 11:50

From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities

From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities

Markets are dynamic by nature. Levels that once appeared reliable can lose effectiveness as volatility increases and price structure becomes irregular. Today, we address this challenge by introducing an MQL5-based algorithmic approach that identifies dynamic support and resistance zones rather than fixed price lines. This innovation enhances traditional support and resistance trading by transforming a manual, static technique into a continuously adaptive, rule-driven system.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.19 11:50

From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities

From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities

Markets are dynamic by nature. Levels that once appeared reliable can lose effectiveness as volatility increases and price structure becomes irregular. Today, we address this challenge by introducing an MQL5-based algorithmic approach that identifies dynamic support and resistance zones rather than fixed price lines. This innovation enhances traditional support and resistance trading by transforming a manual, static technique into a continuously adaptive, rule-driven system.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can try on demo account first (no need to deposit to demo account):

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

Pls help me I started and mql5 is supposed to send me an email to complete but up till now I've not received any mail alining with that
.
 
Qhoded Kon't #:
Pls help me I started and mql5 is supposed to send me an email to complete but up till now I've not received any mail alining with that
.

There is a known issue with these password reset emails, please try again later or tomorrow

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508296

Password problem
Password problem
  • 2026.04.13
  • www.mql5.com
Your login is harshitbadoni because the link to your profile is https harshitbadoni. If you are unsure who your broker is, you ll need to check your trading account details directly with the company you registered with, as mql5 cannot unable to provide that information
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