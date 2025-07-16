Cycle indicators - page 25
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Cycles and trading
The basic idea behind any cyclical pattern is that various factors interact to create cycles in price movement. These cycles may differ from each other in their duration and strength. If you know the parameters of these cycles, then trading operations will become very simple: open a buy position when the cycle has reached its minimum, sell when the cycle has reached its maximum.