Cycle indicators - page 25

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when the indicator is attached to the chart, go to the indicator properties and select the Vizualizatin Tab and then select "Show on All Timeframes". If that doesn't work then it could be coded into the indicator for it to only display on the Daily Chart
 

Cycles and trading

Cycles and trading

The basic idea behind any cyclical pattern is that various factors interact to create cycles in price movement. These cycles may differ from each other in their duration and strength. If you know the parameters of these cycles, then trading operations will become very simple: open a buy position when the cycle has reached its minimum, sell when the cycle has reached its maximum.

Cycles and trading
Cycles and trading
  • 2025.07.15
  • www.mql5.com
This article is about using cycles in trading. We will consider building a trading strategy based on cyclical models.
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