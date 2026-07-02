All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 70): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI with a Exponential Kernel Network
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 71): Using Patterns of MACD and the OBV
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 72): Using Patterns of MACD and the OBV with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder
The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Ichimoku) indicator and ADX-Wilder (ADX) oscillator are used in this article in a support/resistance and trend-identification pairing. The Ichimoku is certainly multifaceted and quite versatile. It can provide more than just support/ resistance levels. However, we are sticking to just S/R for now. Indicator pairings, especially when complimentary, have the potential to spun more incisive and accurate entry signals for Expert Advisors. As usual, we examine 10 signal patterns of this indicator pairing. We test these 10 signal patterns that are each assigned an index, one at a time, while being guided by these rules;
Indexing is from 0 to 9 allowing us to easily compute the map value for their exclusive use by the Expert Advisor. For instance, if a pattern is indexed 1 then we have to set the parameter ‘PatternsUsed’ to 2 to the power 1 which comes to 2. If the index is 4 then this is 2 to the power 4 which comes to 16, and so on. The maximum value that this parameter can be assigned, meaningfully, is 1023 since we have only 10 parameters. Any number between 0 and 1023 that is not a pure exponent of 2 would represent a combination of more than one of these 10 patterns.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 75): Using Awesome Oscillator and the Envelopes
Can you help me to start trading
I made a Signal of Candle Patterns. Copy&paste&test. Works pretty good on high timeframes.
This is a weekday filter with simple bools to enable/disable each day of week. Way simpler to setup.