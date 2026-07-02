All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 12
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 87): Volatility-Scaled Money Management with Monotonic Queue in MQL5
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 88): Using Blooms Filter with a Custom Trailing Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 90): Fenwick Tree Money Management with 1D CNN in MQL5
In the last article of the MQL5 Wizard Series, we explored market entry signals by merging a bitwise vectorization algorithm with a perceptron classifier. We got some hints that the pairing has potential for further development into a usable trade system based on the test reports from some forward walks we made. Nonetheless, entry signals, though fundamental, are only half the battle. We look to a custom money management class usable within the MQL5 wizard to put together an Expert Advisor. Our approach when exploring unique money management systems is to reduce position sizing when it is pertinent. Even with precise entry signals whether navigating the turbulent swings of NVDA or very liquid forex pairs using a rigid lot size can leave some alpha on the table. Worse, the drawdown risks tend to follow suit.
A default way of adjusting position size can be to proportion it inversely to the prevalent tick volume. These indicative volume values are usually surmised from trailing averages. These averages can be over large periods, which can be taxing to compute resources and lead to some latency. Thus as a theme, we delve into another approach at building a system that fluidly responds to real-time volume pressure without suffocating execution speed while relying on the Fenwick Tree.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 91): Using Skip Lists and a Hopfield Network in a Custom Trailing Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 92): Using B-Tree Indexing and a Bayesian NN in a Custom Signal Class
In the last article in this series, we added to our toolkit a trailing stop risk shield that utilized the Skip-List algorithm together with Hopfield networks. Trailing stops help in defending floating profits not just by having a stop loss but also by ensuring it is moved only at the optimal time and not in response to market noise or erratic swings. Constructing entry signals for multiple symbols can expose structural limits in standard toolkits, especially when running multiple strategies. First, the default MQL5 library does not provide relational state management. So, inbuilt data structures such as MQLRates are symbol-specific and if comparison across symbols is key in any strategy, this could be a speed-bump.
Secondly, there is the danger of deterministic certainty. Regular indicators and traditional neural networks do not have a safety net in that they are always issuing rigid buy and sell orders while callously treating chaotic market noise with the same conviction as clear trends. In other words, they are always exploiting. However, today one can argue that traders can use more sophisticated toolkits - ones that not only allow multi-symbol mapping, but afford a degree of exploration by perhaps incorporating a probability-based safety net in order to better appraise all market states with an appropriate conviction.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 93): Using Suffix Automation and an Auto Encoder in a Custom Money Management Class
Here's a short summary: the Suffix Automaton looks for pattern familiarity, while the Autoencoder checks the integrity of the structure.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 94): Using Reservoir Sampling and Linear Regression in a Custom Trailing Stop Class
In the last article on trailing stops within this series, we explored the Skip-List algorithm pairing to a Hopfield Network, with an associative memory approach, customized for sharp momentum environments. One can say it suits aggressive traders who are after fast-moving markets that are also gap-heavy. Non-contiguous price action would often be the norm in these cases.
However, different models tend to favor different market environments and trading styles. Trying to develop a universal solution is often a non-starter. In this article, we pivot to Reservoir Sampling paired with a Linear Regression network. This is a move from associative memory to statistical normalization. The approach here is particularly suited to markets where filtering micro-noise while monitoring a smooth memory-efficient average-buffer outperforms rapid gap detection.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 95): Using Disjoint Set Union and Deep Belief Network in a Custom Signal Class
In the last MQL5 Wizard article that showcased Custom Signals, we used the pairing of a B-Tree Index algorithm and a Bayesian Network. The system we had then was meant for arbitrage by maneuvering inefficiencies over co-dependent assets. It showed some potential in classifying, multi-symbol market states. That model, though, could be unsuitable for single-asset traders that track momentum in volatile environments. Those who trade the news. A multi-asset index is not helpful in trading breakouts. For that, you could use a time-based noise filter.
In realizing this, therefore, this article pivots to the Disjoint Set Union (DSU) algorithm that we pair with a Deep Belief Network (DBN). While the last custom signal article had the Bayesian model mapping static relationships, this approach uses generative DBN filters for noise. We are not in any way touting a universal solution; we are proposing an alternative approach to a specific issue some breakout traders face. How to group high-volatility bars into a cluster via a DSU and then identify if the cluster stands for a regime shift or a transient trap.