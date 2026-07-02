All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 12

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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 87): Volatility-Scaled Money Management with Monotonic Queue in MQL5

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 87): Volatility-Scaled Money Management with Monotonic Queue in MQL5

This article proposes a practical, deployable remedy: a zero-lag money-management pipeline that (1) computes Donchian-style range extremes in O(N) using a Monotonic Queue (deque) to eliminate sliding-window latency, and (2) applies a lightweight Radial Basis Function (RBF) gatekeeper to nonlinearly validate signal quality before finalizing lots. The deliverable is a ready‑to‑integrate MQL5 module (CMoneyMonotonicQueueRBF::Optimize) with tunable inputs (window size, m base volatility, use rbf) that (a) produces an instantaneous current volatility, (b) computes scale factor = base volatility / current_volatility, (c) normalizes lots to broker step/min/max, and (d) — optionally — multiplies by an RBF output in [0,1]. The approach targets EA developers who require preventive, real‑time risk scaling and a reproducible test protocol for Strategy Tester comparisons.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 87): Volatility-Scaled Money Management with Monotonic Queue in MQL5
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 87): Volatility-Scaled Money Management with Monotonic Queue in MQL5
  • 2026.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents a custom MQL5 money management class that adapts position sizing to real-time volatility using a monotonic queue for O(N) sliding-window extremes. The class applies inverse volatility scaling and optionally validates risk with an RBF network. We show implementation details in the Optimize method and compare results with the inbuilt Size-Optimized class to assess latency and risk control benefits.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 88): Using Blooms Filter with a Custom Trailing Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 88): Using Blooms Filter with a Custom Trailing Class

Regular trailing stops often depend on distance-based logic, that processes every tick/bar linearly. This memoryless method does struggle to set apart real structural trends from repetitive market noise. In this article we explore the Bloom Filter as nother novel alternative for this form of trade management. Rather than tracking pip distances, we use a probability-based membership testing to only move the stops on prices analysed to be unique. We pair this with an RNN in MQL5, that acts as a state-aware gatekeeper reacting only to novel price moves while also resolving secondary problems of computational latency.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 88): Using Blooms Filter with a Custom Trailing Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 88): Using Blooms Filter with a Custom Trailing Class
  • 2026.05.07
  • www.mql5.com
Our next focus in these series on ideas that can be rapidly prototyped with the MQL5 Wizard, is a Custom Trailing class that uses the Blooming Filter. Trailing Stop systems are an optional but very resourceful part to any trading system that we want to explore more in these series besides the traditional Entry Signals.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers

To achieve this, we use CSignalBitwisePerceptron: a compact MQL5 Signal class that vectorizes 64 periods into one 64-bit ‘word’, applying a O(1) bitwise map gate giving us ultra-fast pattern matching and also using a lightweight perceptron gate (hardware-level dot-product over bits) as a contextual filter. This pairing keeps floating-point work low,provides a single tunable confidence parameter (m_threshold) for trade off frequency vs precision, and - per forward walk tests - has potential to reduce drawdown while keeping execution latency near zero.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers
  • 2026.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents a custom MQL5 signal class, CSignalBitwisePerceptron, for ultra-lightweight entry logic. It packs 64 bars into a single uint64 via bitwise vectorization and evaluates them with a perceptron that sums weights only for active bits. A two-gate flow (algorithmic hash map plus neural threshold) minimizes array iteration and heavy math. Readers get a practical template to cut latency and refine entry validation.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 89): Using Bitwise Vectorization with Perceptron Classifiers

To achieve this, we use CSignalBitwisePerceptron: a compact MQL5 Signal class that vectorizes 64 periods into one 64-bit ‘word’, applying a O(1) bitwise map gate giving us ultra-fast pattern matching and also using a lightweight perceptron gate (hardware-level dot-product over bits) as a contextual filter. This pairing keeps floating-point work low,provides a single tunable confidence parameter (m_threshold) for trade off frequency vs precision, and - per forward walk tests - has potential to reduce drawdown while keeping execution latency near zero.
Interesting approach! Lightweight perceptron via bit masks - great idea for latency reduction.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 90): Fenwick Tree Money Management with 1D CNN in MQL5

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 90): Fenwick Tree Money Management with 1D CNN in MQL5

In the last article of the MQL5 Wizard Series, we explored market entry signals by merging a bitwise vectorization algorithm with a perceptron classifier. We got some hints that the pairing has potential for further development into a usable trade system based on the test reports from some forward walks we made. Nonetheless, entry signals, though fundamental, are only half the battle. We look to a custom money management class usable within the MQL5 wizard to put together an Expert Advisor. Our approach when exploring unique money management systems is to reduce position sizing when it is pertinent. Even with precise entry signals whether navigating the turbulent swings of NVDA or very liquid forex pairs using a rigid lot size can leave some alpha on the table. Worse, the drawdown risks tend to follow suit.

A default way of adjusting position size can be to proportion it inversely to the prevalent tick volume. These indicative volume values are usually surmised from trailing averages. These averages can be over large periods, which can be taxing to compute resources and lead to some latency. Thus as a theme, we delve into another approach at building a system that fluidly responds to real-time volume pressure without suffocating execution speed while relying on the Fenwick Tree.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 90): Fenwick Tree Money Management with 1D CNN in MQL5
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 90): Fenwick Tree Money Management with 1D CNN in MQL5
  • 2026.05.20
  • www.mql5.com
This article implements a Fenwick Tree (Binary Indexed Tree) for volume-aware money management inside an MQL5 Wizard Expert Advisor. We structure cumulative volume in O(log n) and apply four scaling modes—linear, conservative, aggressive, and mean-reversion—optionally gated by a lightweight 1D CNN. Practical tests compare the algorithm alone versus the CNN‑filtered approach to illustrate adaptive lot sizing and risk control under varying volume topologies.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 91): Using Skip Lists and a Hopfield Network in a Custom Trailing Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 91): Using Skip Lists and a Hopfield Network in a Custom Trailing Class

In the last article, in MQL5-Wizard Techniques, we constructed a robust capital proportioning framework that used the Fenwick Trees as well as a 1-D CNN. Optimizing position size in tandem with volatility is an important aspect to trading but so is guarding profits in live markets. If traders use standard linear trailing stops they could be susceptible to the latency gap. In flash events, which tend to happen more frequently these days and in less predictable periods, price action is seldom contiguous.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 91): Using Skip Lists and a Hopfield Network in a Custom Trailing Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 91): Using Skip Lists and a Hopfield Network in a Custom Trailing Class
  • 2026.05.26
  • www.mql5.com
For our next Exploration on notions that are testable with the MQL5 Wizard we examine if Skip Lists and the Hopfield Network can give us a profit-guarding trailing strategy. Trailing Stop Management, as already argued, can be overlooked in most trading systems at the expense of Entry Signals or even Money Management. Trailing stops can make all the difference in certain situations such as trending markets, and thus we test this out with GBP USD.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 92): Using B-Tree Indexing and a Bayesian NN in a Custom Signal Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 92): Using B-Tree Indexing and a Bayesian NN in a Custom Signal Class

In the last article in this series, we added to our toolkit a trailing stop risk shield that utilized the Skip-List algorithm together with Hopfield networks. Trailing stops help in defending floating profits not just by having a stop loss but also by ensuring it is moved only at the optimal time and not in response to market noise or erratic swings. Constructing entry signals for multiple symbols can expose structural limits in standard toolkits, especially when running multiple strategies. First, the default MQL5 library does not provide relational state management. So, inbuilt data structures such as MQLRates are symbol-specific and if comparison across symbols is key in any strategy, this could be a speed-bump.

Secondly, there is the danger of deterministic certainty. Regular indicators and traditional neural networks do not have a safety net in that they are always issuing rigid buy and sell orders while callously treating chaotic market noise with the same conviction as clear trends. In other words, they are always exploiting. However, today one can argue that traders can use more sophisticated toolkits - ones that not only allow multi-symbol mapping, but afford a degree of exploration by perhaps incorporating a probability-based safety net in order to better appraise all market states with an appropriate conviction.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 92): Using B-Tree Indexing and a Bayesian NN in a Custom Signal Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 92): Using B-Tree Indexing and a Bayesian NN in a Custom Signal Class
  • 2026.05.31
  • www.mql5.com
In this article we present yet another custom MQL5 Signal Class that we are labelling ‘CSignalBTreeBayesian’. We are marrying the algorithm of a balanced tree with a neural network that is built on Bayesian principles to formulate yet another custom signal testable independently or with other signals thanks to the MQL5 Wizard.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 93): Using Suffix Automation and an Auto Encoder in a Custom Money Management Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 93): Using Suffix Automation and an Auto Encoder in a Custom Money Management Class

Here's a short summary: the Suffix Automaton looks for pattern familiarity, while the Autoencoder checks the integrity of the structure.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 93): Using Suffix Automation and an Auto Encoder in a Custom Money Management Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 93): Using Suffix Automation and an Auto Encoder in a Custom Money Management Class
  • 2026.06.08
  • www.mql5.com
For this article we switch to a custom MQL5 Wizard class implementation that explores Money Management. We are labelling our custom class ‘CMoneySuffixAE’ that we derive by combining the Suffix Automaton algorithm with an Autoencoder neural network. As always, this formulation is testable with MQL5 Wizard Assembled Expert Advisors that can be tuned with various entry signals and trailing stop approaches.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 94): Using Reservoir Sampling and Linear Regression in a Custom Trailing Stop Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 94): Using Reservoir Sampling and Linear Regression in a Custom Trailing Stop Class

In the last article on trailing stops within this series, we explored the Skip-List algorithm pairing to a Hopfield Network, with an associative memory approach, customized for sharp momentum environments. One can say it suits aggressive traders who are after fast-moving markets that are also gap-heavy. Non-contiguous price action would often be the norm in these cases.

However, different models tend to favor different market environments and trading styles. Trying to develop a universal solution is often a non-starter. In this article, we pivot to Reservoir Sampling paired with a Linear Regression network. This is a move from associative memory to statistical normalization. The approach here is particularly suited to markets where filtering micro-noise while monitoring a smooth memory-efficient average-buffer outperforms rapid gap detection.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 94): Using Reservoir Sampling and Linear Regression in a Custom Trailing Stop Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 94): Using Reservoir Sampling and Linear Regression in a Custom Trailing Stop Class
  • 2026.06.11
  • www.mql5.com
For this article we rotate to a custom MQL5 Wizard class implementation that explores Trailing Stops. Our custom class is ‘CTrailingReservoirLinReg’ that we derive by combining the Reservoir Sampling algorithm with a Linear Regression network. As has been the case throughout these series, this formulation is testable with MQL5 Wizard Assembled Expert Advisors that can be tuned with various entry signals and money management classes.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 95): Using Disjoint Set Union and Deep Belief Network in a Custom Signal Class

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 95): Using Disjoint Set Union and Deep Belief Network in a Custom Signal Class

In the last MQL5 Wizard article that showcased Custom Signals, we used the pairing of a B-Tree Index algorithm and a Bayesian Network. The system we had then was meant for arbitrage by maneuvering inefficiencies over co-dependent assets. It showed some potential in classifying, multi-symbol market states. That model, though, could be unsuitable for single-asset traders that track momentum in volatile environments. Those who trade the news. A multi-asset index is not helpful in trading breakouts. For that, you could use a time-based noise filter. 

In realizing this, therefore, this article pivots to the Disjoint Set Union (DSU) algorithm that we pair with a Deep Belief Network (DBN). While the last custom signal article had the Bayesian model mapping static relationships, this approach uses generative DBN filters for noise. We are not in any way touting a universal solution; we are proposing an alternative approach to a specific issue some breakout traders face. How to group high-volatility bars into a cluster via a DSU and then identify if the cluster stands for a regime shift or a transient trap.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 95): Using Disjoint Set Union and Deep Belief Network in a Custom Signal Class
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 95): Using Disjoint Set Union and Deep Belief Network in a Custom Signal Class
  • 2026.06.12
  • www.mql5.com
For this article we switch to a custom MQL5 Wizard class that examines entry Signals. Our custom class is ‘CSignalDSUDBN’ this time around, and is coded by combining the Disjoint Set Union algorithm with a Deep Belief network. As has been the case throughout these series, our model is testable with MQL5 Wizard-Assembled Expert Advisors that can be tuned with different trailing stops and money management classes.
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