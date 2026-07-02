All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 7
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 41): Deep-Q-Networks
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 42): ADX Oscillator
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 44): Average True Range (ATR) technical indicator
The Average True Range is a common and popular volatility indicator, which arguably, for forex traders, is the ‘closest-thing’ to volume data. Developed as an indicator which was meant to track price bar range without skimping on intra-bar price changes, it has become a bit of a stalwart in the industry not just for filtering entry signals but also in guiding on position sizing. We look at this indicator by decomposing it into possible patterns as we have been doing with the previous indicator’s articles with perhaps the main difference being we look into patterns outside of the custom signal class by also considering the custom money management class for wizard assembled Expert Advisors.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 45): Reinforcement Learning with Monte-Carlo
This article continues our look at reinforcement learning by considering another algorithm, namely the Monte-Carlo. This algorithm is very similar and in fact arguably encompasses both Q-Learning and SARSA in that it can be either on-policy or off-policy. What sets it apart though is the emphasis on episodes. These simply are a way of batching the reinforcement learning cycle updates, that we introduced in this article, such that the updating of the Q-Values of the Q-Map happens less frequently.
With the Monte Carlo algorithm, Q-Values are only updated after the completion of an episode. An episode is a batch of cycles. For this article, we have assigned this number of cycles the input parameter ‘m_episodes_size’ and it is optimizable or adjustable. Monte Carlo is attributed to being quite robust to market variability because it can better simulate a wide range of possible market scenarios, allowing traders to determine how different strategies perform under a variety of conditions. This variability helps traders understand potential tradeoffs, risks and returns, enabling them to make more informed decisions.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 46): Ichimoku
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 48): Bill Williams Alligator
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 47): Reinforcement Learning with Temporal Difference
The introduction to temporal difference (TD) learning in reinforcement learning serves as a gateway to understand how TD distinguishes itself from other algorithms, such as Monte Carlo, Q-Learning, and SARSA. This article aims to unravel the complexities surrounding TD learning by highlighting its unique ability to update value estimates incrementally based on partial information from episodes, rather than waiting for episodes to complete as seen in Monte Carlo methods. This distinction makes TD learning a powerful tool, especially where environments are dynamic and require prompt updates to the learning policy.
In the last reinforcement-learning article, we looked at the Monte Carlo algorithm that gathered reward information over multiple cycles before performing a single update for each episode. Temporal difference (TD) though, is all about learning from partial and incomplete episodes much like the algorithms of Q-Learning and SARSA that we tackled earlier on here and here.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 49): Reinforcement Learning with Proximal Policy Optimization
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 50): Awesome Oscillator
The awesome oscillator is another indicator that was developed by the legendary investor Bill Williams, besides the Alligator that we considered in the last indicator-pattern article. In principle, it is designed to measure market momentum and help pinpoint potential changes in prevalent trends.