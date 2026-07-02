All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 11

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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 76): Using Patterns of Awesome Oscillator and the Envelope Channels with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 76): Using Patterns of Awesome Oscillator and the Envelope Channels with Supervised Learning

From our last article, we introduced the indicator pairing of the Awesome-Oscillator and the Envelope-Channels, and from the testing of that pair 7-8 of the 10 patterns walked forward on a 2-year test window. We usually follow up the introduction of an indicator pair with an exploration of what impact, if any, machine learning can have on the performance of these indicator signals. This article is no exception, and thus we are going to examine how the patterns 4,8,and 9 can be affected/influenced if we supplement their signals with a supervised-learning network as a filter. For our network, we are using a CNN whose kernels/channels are sized by the dot product kernel with cross-time attention.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 76): Using Patterns of Awesome Oscillator and the Envelope Channels with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 76): Using Patterns of Awesome Oscillator and the Envelope Channels with Supervised Learning
  • 2025.07.23
  • www.mql5.com
We follow up on our last article, where we introduced the indicator couple of the Awesome-Oscillator and the Envelope Channel, by looking at how this pairing could be enhanced with Supervised Learning. The Awesome-Oscillator and Envelope-Channel are a trend-spotting and support/resistance complimentary mix. Our supervised learning approach is a CNN that engages the Dot Product Kernel with Cross-Time-Attention to size its kernels and channels. As per usual, this is done in a custom signal class file that works with the MQL5 wizard to assemble an Expert Advisor.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 77): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 77): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator

Continuing with our exploration of indicator pairings in generating key trade signals, we now look at the Gator oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution oscillator (AD). Unlike the AD, the gator oscillator is direction neutral, however we use both for their complimentary use of tracking momentum and volume as a signal confirmation. Direction neutrality for the gator means we will rely on another indicator or price action in order to establish the trend. For this article, we are using the latter.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 77): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 77): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator
  • 2025.07.28
  • www.mql5.com
The Gator Oscillator by Bill Williams and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator are another indicator pairing that could be used harmoniously within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. We use the Gator Oscillator for its ability to affirm trends, while the A/D is used to provide confirmation of the trends via checks on volume. In exploring this indicator pairing, as always, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test out their potential.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 78): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 78): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator

In our last article we introduced 5 signal patterns from the pairing of the Gator and the Accumulation/Distribution oscillators, in this article we consider the final 5 of this set of 10. We have been looking at 10 signal patterns for each indicator pairing, and we will be maintaining this format. From the testing in the last article which was done on the pair GBP JPY on the 30-minute timeframe, our results indicated that the patterns 0, 3, and 4 struggled to forward walk, however before we can choose what to improve with supervised learning, let's complete examining and testing of patterns 5 to 9.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 78): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 78): Using Gator Oscillator and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator
  • 2025.08.04
  • www.mql5.com
The Gator Oscillator by Bill Williams and the Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator are another indicator pairing that could be used harmoniously within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. We use the Gator Oscillator for its ability to affirm trends, while the A/D is used to provide confirmation of the trends via checks on volume. We are following up our last article where we introduced 5 signal patterns by introducing another 5 to complete our typical set of 10. As always, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test out their potential.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 79): Using Gator Oscillator and Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 79): Using Gator Oscillator and Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator with Supervised Learning

In our last 2 articles, we tested, as usual, ten signal patterns while using the indicator pairing of the Gator oscillator and Accumulation/Distribution oscillator. In doing so, as has been our practice, we found three consistent laggard patterns: 0, 3, and 4. Rather than discard or disregard these, this article aims to explore whether supervised learning can revive their performance. We employ a CNN enhanced with kernel regression and dot product similarity and examine if networks with such architecture can extract hidden value from signals that sometimes initially appear weak. As per the last two articles all testing is on the pair GBP JPY and on the 30 minute time frame.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 79): Using Gator Oscillator and Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 79): Using Gator Oscillator and Accumulation/Distribution Oscillator with Supervised Learning
  • 2025.08.22
  • www.mql5.com
In the last piece, we concluded our look at the pairing of the gator oscillator and the accumulation/distribution oscillator when used in their typical setting of the raw signals they generate. These two indicators are complimentary as trend and volume indicators, respectively. We now follow up that piece, by examining the effect that supervised learning can have on enhancing some of the feature patterns we had reviewed. Our supervised learning approach is a CNN that engages with kernel regression and dot product similarity to size its kernels and channels. As always, we do this in a custom signal class file that works with the MQL5 wizard to assemble an Expert Advisor.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 80): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with TD3 Reinforcement Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 80): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with TD3 Reinforcement Learning

In the family of RL algorithms, Twin Delayed Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient (TD3) is emerging, in some circles, as a solid candidate for financial applications. TD3 is designed for continuous action spaces, making it particularly well-suited to trading problems where position sizing and timing are not binary but require fine-grained control. If we compare it to its predecessor, DDPG, TD3 brings in crucial stability improvements such as using more than one critic, adding noise smoothing to the target actions and also delaying policy updates to prevent overfitting to transient fluctuations.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 80): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with TD3 Reinforcement Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 80): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with TD3 Reinforcement Learning
  • 2025.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
This article follows up ‘Part-74’, where we examined the pairing of Ichimoku and the ADX under a Supervised Learning framework, by moving our focus to Reinforcement Learning. Ichimoku and ADX form a complementary combination of support/resistance mapping and trend strength spotting. In this installment, we indulge in how the Twin Delayed Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient (TD3) algorithm can be used with this indicator set. As with earlier parts of the series, the implementation is carried out in a custom signal class designed for integration with the MQL5 Wizard, which facilitates seamless Expert Advisor assembly.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning

Almost every trader has come to accept that markets move in cycles of optimism and pessimism, and yet we have very few out-of-the-box tools that capture these cycles with the consistency required for profitable trading. Recently, global markets have leaned toward bearish sentiment, with sudden selloffs and shallow rebounds becoming more frequent. In such a setting, mechanical strategies based on lagging indicator rules are bound to produce false signals, as volatility shakes out trades that would otherwise have followed through in calmer conditions.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning
  • 2025.10.06
  • www.mql5.com
This piece follows up ‘Part-80’, where we examined the pairing of Ichimoku and the ADX under a Reinforcement Learning framework. We now shift focus to Inference Learning. Ichimoku and ADX are complimentary as already covered, however we are going to revisit the conclusions of the last article related to pipeline use. For our inference learning, we are using the Beta algorithm of a Variational Auto Encoder. We also stick with the implementation of a custom signal class designed for integration with the MQL5 Wizard.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 82): Using Patterns of TRIX and the WPR with DQN Reinforcement Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 82): Using Patterns of TRIX and the WPR with DQN Reinforcement Learning

When trading with robots or Expert Advisors, the pursuit for structured and repeatable trading rules usually starts with technical indicators that are familiar. The tendency is often to dabble in oscillators, moving averages, and price based patterns in order to construct strategies that can outlive changing market regimes. Among these, the TRIX, aka Triple Smoothed Exponential Moving Average, as well as the WPR which is also Williams Percent Range, are a classic pair. TRIX usually captures momentum by sieving out short-term price noise, while WPR highlights overbought or oversold situations. Both indicator patterns, therefore, when combined, can complement each other and help spot turning points or continuations in price.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 82): Using Patterns of TRIX and the WPR with DQN Reinforcement Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 82): Using Patterns of TRIX and the WPR with DQN Reinforcement Learning
  • 2025.10.08
  • www.mql5.com
In the last article, we examined the pairing of Ichimoku and the ADX under an Inference Learning framework. For this piece we revisit, Reinforcement Learning when used with an indicator pairing we considered last in ‘Part 68’. The TRIX and Williams Percent Range. Our algorithm for this review will be the Quantile Regression DQN. As usual, we present this as a custom signal class designed for implementation with the MQL5 Wizard.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes

For this article, we are once again doing a deep plunge into a created custom Signal Class that brings together the Stochastic Oscillator and the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average. This infusion of two well known indicators is meant to give us a powerful hybrid system whose indicator-end-goal is to provide a ‘pipelined’ binary representation of these indicators’ logic. This primarily serves as a digital noise filter for market patterns. As usual, we are going to consider 10 indicator patterns that cater to different sorts of markets, with the market types under consideration being trending/mean-reverting, correlated/decoupled, and low-volatility/high-volatility. Each of these ten patterns that we’ll define in the custom signal class stands for a particular setup of either FrAMA slope or Stochastic positioning or price-pattern.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes
  • 2025.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
The Stochastic Oscillator and the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average are another indicator pairing that could be used for their ability to compliment each other within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. We look at the Stochastic for its ability to pinpoint momentum shifts, while the FrAMA is used to provide confirmation of the prevailing trends. In exploring this indicator pairing, as always, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test out their potential.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion

From the last article, we examined the first 5 signal patterns of the Indicator pairing Stochastic-Oscillator and Fractal Adapting Moving Average. From our small test window, all appeared to have profitable forward walks, with training done over a year and the validation performed over the subsequent year.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion
  • 2025.10.15
  • www.mql5.com
The Stochastic Oscillator and the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average are an indicator pairing that could be used for their ability to compliment each other within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. We introduced this pairing in the last article, and now look to wrap up by considering its 5 last signal patterns. In exploring this, as always, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test out their potential.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 85): Using Patterns of Stochastic-Oscillator and the FrAMA with Beta VAE Inference Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 85): Using Patterns of Stochastic-Oscillator and the FrAMA with Beta VAE Inference Learning

Within MetaTrader 5’s ecosystem, the MQL5 Wizard does stand as a solid tool that enables traders to rapidly prototype and deploy new trade ideas. As we have covered in past articles, this all happens without getting into low-level coding. At its core, the wizard utilizes a modular framework that allows traders to choose from predefined signal classes, or money management strategies, or trailing stop mechanisms. The ability to have a plug and play approach in assembling an Expert Advisor has the unintended consequence of democratizing algorithmic trading, which makes trading more accessible to individuals with varying level of expertise, and this should have the long term effect of boosting market liquidity, all else being equal.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 85): Using Patterns of Stochastic-Oscillator and the FrAMA with Beta VAE Inference Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 85): Using Patterns of Stochastic-Oscillator and the FrAMA with Beta VAE Inference Learning
  • 2025.10.20
  • www.mql5.com
This piece follows up ‘Part-84’, where we introduced the pairing of Stochastic and the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average. We now shift focus to Inference Learning, where we look to see if laggard patterns in the last article could have their fortunes turned around. The Stochastic and FrAMA are a momentum-trend complimentary pairing. For our inference learning, we are revisiting the Beta algorithm of a Variational Auto Encoder. We also, as always, do the implementation of a custom signal class designed for integration with the MQL5 Wizard.
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