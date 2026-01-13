Off-topic posts - page 156

New comment
 
Shirley Ann Mendoza #:

Hi can anyone help me how to use my $10 deposit as my first use in this trading? i can't seem to understand how the system works

Want to learn trading!?? Start reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 381853#comment_25845157

NOTE: MQL5 is not a broker. In order to start trading - step-1 you need to open account with a broker 
New in the trading world need a advice
New in the trading world need a advice
  • 2021.11.13
  • genatakz
  • www.mql5.com
Hello guys, so im new in the trading world and im wondering can someone tell where shall i start learning,is there a sites that i can study or do y...
 

My account cannot connect to MQL5, please support me, thank you very much!

 
nhuvancuong #:

My account cannot connect to MQL5, please support me, thank you very much!

about error 1001 (the thread; several posts only):
The VPS can't connect to MQL5.com (again)
The VPS can't connect to MQL5.com (again)
The VPS can't connect to MQL5.com (again)
  • 2025.03.25
  • Manu Tabtim
  • www.mql5.com
and once again, this has nothing to do with the software. Everything is installed perfectly, including WebView2...
 

I never get my code

 
Olasunkanmi Kunle #:

I never get my code

What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
  • 2023.04.05
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
 

I’m unable to run any strategy in the Strategy Tester—it keeps showing 'Waiting for Update'. Could this be due to a setting I need to enable, or might it be related to an issue with my account connection?"

 
How can I fund to trade 
 
James Kachinga #:
How can I fund to trade 

Find the broker, open trading account with the broker and fund it according to the rules of broker for example.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can i get any Free Tutorial for Forex Trading?

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:54

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 
I can't login with my current MQL5 account. Do I have to register again on MQL Algo Forge?
 
Sopheak Khlot #:
I can't login with my current MQL5 account. Do I have to register again on MQL Algo Forge?
Login to MQL5 Algo Forge is the same as you fill Community tab in Metatrader.
It means: you login is khlotsopheak because the link to your forum profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khlotsopheak 
and your password is your native forum password (not email and not google/facebook related one).
1...149150151152153154155156157158159160161162163...172
New comment