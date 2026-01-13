Off-topic posts - page 156
Hi can anyone help me how to use my $10 deposit as my first use in this trading? i can't seem to understand how the system works
NOTE: MQL5 is not a broker. In order to start trading - step-1 you need to open account with a broker
My account cannot connect to MQL5, please support me, thank you very much!
The VPS can't connect to MQL5.com (again)
I never get my code
I’m unable to run any strategy in the Strategy Tester—it keeps showing 'Waiting for Update'. Could this be due to a setting I need to enable, or might it be related to an issue with my account connection?"
How can I fund to trade
Find the broker, open trading account with the broker and fund it according to the rules of broker for example.
Can i get any Free Tutorial for Forex Trading?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:54
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
I can't login with my current MQL5 account. Do I have to register again on MQL Algo Forge?
It means: you login is khlotsopheak because the link to your forum profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khlotsopheak
and your password is your native forum password (not email and not google/facebook related one).