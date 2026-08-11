All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 18
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The question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5200: OpenBLAS extension and increased control in MQL5
leachimk , 2025.08.03 12:10My computer has 32 logical cores. After updating the strategy tester, there are only 16 of them left. Is it possible to increase them to 32?
The reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5200: OpenBLAS extension and increased control in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.08.03 15:50
For internal tests inside the terminal, you have all ... cores shown, except for Efficient Low Power. LP cores (not to be confused with multi-core) are practically useless and are not even used by the operating system in normal mode. LP cores simply mislead people on such hybrid processors as Intel Core Ultra 185H :...
But in MQL5 Cloud we only accept physical cores (...). LP cores are not physical and are always ignored.
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The question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Agents and Ryzen Ai 9 365 not detecting all cores and threads
Andres Lume , 2025.08.31 21:35
In my opinion , Low Power does the job well. Slower, but it does the job. So what's the difference? The work will be done faster than without them anyway. Out of 100 passes, they will do 10-20, but they will do it. 3.3 mhz speed of my zen5c, this is the level of normal processors 3-4 years ago.
I just don't see the point in blocking any agents, even the slowest ones. At least for local work.
Is it still not possible to connect phones as agents?
The reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Agents and Ryzen Ai 9 365 not detecting all cores and threads
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.09.01 08:08
You are confusing Low Power(LP) and Efficiency(E) cores.
LP cores are not even used by the operating system in normal operation. They are intended for use in the laptop's off/sleep/semi-sleep mode.
With 5c cores there is an error in identifying E cores as LP. We will fix this.
Normal cores are P(erformance). Intel has seriously messed up the architecture with P, E and LP cores. Now, to write efficient programs, every programmer must clearly track the core types, monitor which task to assign to which core and clearly fight against E and LP cores
and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Agents and Ryzen Ai 9 365 not detecting all cores and threads
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.09.01 08:23
Advice for fans of synthetic tests:
Example -
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The question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 issues after update: CPU agent(core) reduced from 16 to 8
Máté Rémiás, 2025.08.08 08:48
Thanks Miguel for the quick reply, I have read all the comments in theis and referenced threads and my case is still not answered hence I posted here. Let me go in details:
- I have a 14700k which has 8 P cores, 8 HT threads and 12 E cores.
- MT5 Build 5200 (linux) only sees 16 core, earlier versions showed all 28 as possible agents.
- I use only local agents no local network farms nor cloud network.
I would expect to be able to decide how many of my cores to use for optimization on my own, even if HT cores are slower.
if I take the post you referenced I should see all my cores in Local, which is not the case. in monitoring it displays (see my 2nd attached image on the previous post) that 8 P cores are used (maybe HT cores are skipped), but out of my 12 available E cores only 8 are used, seemingly with the HT threads being not available as well, so the explanation doesn't add up.
The reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 issues after update: CPU agent(core) reduced from 16 to 8
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.08.08 13:17
You need to use the 'Local Network Farm'.
After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.
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I am trying to optimize my ea with the help of mql cloud agents and i have balance in my mql account but the error is no enough money, dont know whats the issue as the cloud agents were working smoothly before but now facing this issue, please help.
You will need around $20-30 (or even more) for 10 minutes use of the Cloud Agents, so maybe your available balance is not enough.
This may sounds a lot, but 10 minutes of Cloud Agents use equals with many hours in any local computer in computing power.
You will need around $20-30 (or even more) for 10 minutes use of the Cloud Agents, so maybe your available balance is not enough.
This may sounds a lot, but 10 minutes of Cloud Agents use equals with many hours in any local computer in computing power.
i have a balance of 181$ i am using it from many days but suddenly yesterday it stopped working.
Do you see any 'financial operations are limited' red warning message in your profile page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/harshadparihar99
If yes, contact the Service Desk to remove your limitation, contact them anyway to tell you what is wrong.
Do you see any 'financial operations are limited' red warning message in your profile page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/harshadparihar99
If yes, contact the Service Desk to remove your limitation, contact them anyway to tell you what is wrong.
No such warning message on my profile
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