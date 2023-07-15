New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, September 16, 2022

We have implemented a new account trading report. The report reflects monthly growth rates, profit graphs, equity diagrams, radar charts for general account statuses and other metrics to help users in gauging trading performance.

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

In addition, we have implemented new MQL5 functions for working with matrices and vectors. All new features, fixes and performance improvements are described in detail below.


  1. Terminal: Added new account trading performance report. It is similar to the already familiar Signals reports in terms of statistics availability and data presentation. The following performance data will be available in the platform:

    • Graphs and tables visualizing monthly growth metrics
    • Equity chart
    • Radar chart which enables quick account state evaluation
    • Trading statistics by instrument
    • A variety of additional metrics for trading analysis

    The report can be viewed directly in the platform, without the need to export it to a file. To open it, select Reports in the View menu.


    New account trading report


  2. Terminal: Fixed options board filling for Call and Put contracts with unmatching quantity or symbol type.
  3. Terminal: Fixed position selection in the Trade dialog during Close by operations. The error occurred for opposite order lists sorted by any column other than the ticket.
  4. Terminal: Accelerated platform logging.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of comments on custom symbol charts.
  6. MQL5: Fixed CArrayList::LastIndexOf function operation. Previously, it always returned -1 instead of the index of the last found element.
  7. MQL5: Added new matrix and vector method - Assign. It replaces matrix/vector elements with the passed matrix/vector or array data.
    bool vector<TDst>::Assign(const vector<TSrc> &assign);
bool matrix<TDst>::Assign(const matrix<TSrc> &assign);
    Example:
      //--- copying matrices
  matrix b={};
  matrix a=b;
  a.Assign(b);
  
  //--- copying an array to a matrix
  double arr[5][5]={{1,2},{3,4},{5,6}};
  Print("array arr");
  ArrayPrint(arr);
  b.Assign(arr);
  Print("matrix b \n",b);
/*
array arr
        [,0]    [,1]    [,2]    [,3]    [,4]
[0,] 1.00000 2.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000
[1,] 3.00000 4.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000
[2,] 5.00000 6.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000
[3,] 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000
[4,] 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000
matrix b 
[[1,2,0,0,0]
 [3,4,0,0,0]
 [5,6,0,0,0]
 [0,0,0,0,0]
 [0,0,0,0,0]]

*/
  8. MQL5: Added new matrix and vector method - CopyRates. It copies price data arrays into vectors and matrices.
    bool matrix::CopyRates(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,ulong rates_mask,ulong from,ulong count);
bool vector::CopyRates(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,ulong rates_mask,ulong from,ulong count);
    The copied data type is specified in the rates_mask parameter using the ENUM_COPY_RATES enumeration. The following values are available:
    COPY_RATES_OPEN
    COPY_RATES_HIGH
    COPY_RATES_LOW
    COPY_RATES_CLOSE
    COPY_RATES_TIME
    COPY_RATES_VOLUME_TICK
    COPY_RATES_VOLUME_REAL
    COPY_RATES_SPREAD
    COPY_RATES_OHLC
    COPY_RATES_OHLCT
    The last two values enable the simultaneous selection of multiple bar parameters: Open, High, Low, Close and time.

    If multiple data types are selected (only available for matrices), the order of the rows in the matrix will correspond to the order of values in the enumeration.

  9. MQL5: Fixed display of Text Label objects. When using OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties, a wrong image fragment could be displayed on the chart.

  10. MQL5: Fixed error when changing a constant parameter which has been passed to a function as an object pointer reference.

    The const specifier declares a variable as a constant to prevent it from being changed during program execution. It only allows one-time variable initialization during declaration. An example of constant variables in the OnCalculate function:

    int OnCalculate (const int rates_total,      // price[] array size
                 const int prev_calculated,  // bars processed on previous call
                 const int begin,            // meaningful data starts at
                 const double& price[]       // array for calculation
   );

    The below example contains a compiler error which allowed an implicit pointer casting for reference parameters:

    class A {};
const A *a = new A;

void foo( const A*& b )
  {
   b = a;
  }

void OnStart()
  {
        A *b; 
        foo(b);  // not allowed
        Print( a,":",b );
  }
    The compiler will detect such illegal operations and will return the relevant error.

  11. MetaEditor: Fixed display of complex number references in the debugger.
  12. MetaEditor: Improved MQL5 Cloud Protector. Previously, file protection could fail under certain conditions.
  13. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


New MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

We have released a revised MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal which features an updated interface and a redesigned core. The new interface is similar to the terminal version for iPad:

New MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal


It also features a plethora of new functions:

  • Ability to request real accounts with the detailed registration form and document submission options
  • Support for price data subscriptions and the ability to receive delayed quotes
  • More analytical objects with convenient management options
  • Market entries and exits displayed on charts
  • Economic Calendar events displayed on charts
  • Convenient configuration of instruments in the Market Watch, along with the daily price change data
  • Simplified interface to assist beginners in getting started with the terminal: removed chart context menu and top menu; all chart control commands, objects and indicators are available on the left-hand side and top panels, while other commands can be accessed through the hamburger menu
  • Interface dark mode

Try the new web terminal at www.mql5.com right now. It will soon become available for your brokers.

[Deleted]  

The new report functionality has some bugs. It is displaying the values on the graph itself and overlapping itself, making it unreadable ...


 

Into strategy tester, EA do not print any log anymore into Journal tab, they print logs ONLY if visual mode is used, into the visual window.

 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

Into strategy tester, EA do not print any log anymore into Journal tab, they print logs ONLY if visual mode is used, into the visual window.


Yes, test log printing in non-visual mode is a very useful feature that should not be arbitrarily taken away.

[Deleted]  
Fabio Cavalloni # :Into strategy tester, EA do not print any log anymore into Journal tab, they print logs ONLY if visual mode is used, into the visual window.

Yes, Kang Feng has reported it on the equivalent Russian thread, but there was no response to the post.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

Kang Feng , 2022.09.18 00:58

You must turn on visual mode to see the EA activity log when running a single test on the new 3440 release.
My EA has some user data in OnTester() that prints out after the test completes.
For the same test task, it takes me about 10 times as long to see the information I need.
It hurts too much.
Please restore the test log display in non-visual mode.


You must turn on visual mode to see the EA run log when running a single test in the new 3440 release.
My EA has some custom data in OnTester() that is printed out after the test is complete.
For the same single test task, it now takes me about 10 times as long to see the information I want.
It's just too painful.
Please restore the test log display in non-visual mode.

 

Please check the report again.  I have seen a difference between Report and Signal.

Signal Report

 
Gosh, since the release of this 3440 version I already got 2 new versions, now being 3446, and no formal updates here in the forum about them. Is my MT5 installing the beta versions without me asking for? :|
[Deleted]  
Martin Bittencourt #: Gosh, since the release of this 3440 version I already got 2 new versions, now being 3446, and no formal updates here in the forum about them. Is my MT5 installing the beta versions without me asking for? :|
3443 and 3346 were pushed by brokers as "Release" versions, probably to fix major critical bugs. But as usual of MetaQuotes attitude, no official announcement was made.
 
I don't see anything. How to see Reports On View Tab? 
 
tuandiep102 #:
I don't see anything. How to see Reports On View Tab? 

View - Reports -

- after that - wait, and the report will be generated for you (if not so it mwans that some tool/feature in your computer is preventing it: antivirus, firewall or any other):

I am using build 3661:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

View - Reports -

- after that - wait, and the report will be generated for you (if not so it mwans that some tool/feature in your computer is preventing it: antivirus, firewall or any other):

I am using build 3661:

Thank you! I use macbook. Mac Os could have prevented it
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