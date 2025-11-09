Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 151
I set up signal and journal says trading started but My Statistic shows nothing. Actually nothin is happening.
Do I have to chose a currency pair and show it on the terminal?
Sorry, but I am a first timer!
Yes, you should enable all MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols that the signal trades, its better to enable them all just to be sure.
Then check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal for any errors during signal copying.
Hi, I'm new to signal copy trading. I'm wondering that how the lot size is determined. If I have 10000 USD and 5000 USD bonus (credit) in gemforex account. Then lot size for signal trading is calculated by 10000 USD or 10000 + 5000 = 15000 USD? Please teach me.
I have now realized that there is an open position in the site as following:
Therefore, it was not completely different but no trades for AUDNZD from yesterday to today.
Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
----------------
Also - check MT4 journal (or MQL5 VPS logs/journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS) about what was written there.
Because if signal provider opened the trade and your Metatrader - does not open so this case is written in the logs with short explanation about "why" so go to logs/journals to read it.
If it is something as "no symbol found" so it is related to the mapping, and you should read post #7
Thanks indeed for your reply! The MT4 on my desktop shows the following and it was synchronized to MQL5:
I guess that MT4 on the desktop is now connected to MQL5, and the above is synchronized to MQL5 server. Journal is available only for the time during the desktop MT4 running.
I have now realized that MT4 was trading according the trading signal order now after MT4 on desktop was started, and the MQL5 server does nothing so far.
The signal cannot be confirmed whether the running on both MQL5 VPS and the desktop MT4. Now, I think that MQL5 server had not worked and MT4 on desktop is now working.
Sorry, it is not already the question for the server and not signal, however, I would really appreciate it if you would reply this message.
I would really appreciated if you can suggest how I can confirm whether MQL5 VPS did not work during the time.
...
I would really appreciated if you can suggest how I can confirm whether MQL5 VPS did not work during the time.
You should check MQL5 VPS journal/logs to understand - MQL5 VPS worked or not.
Besides, did you provide the synchronization/migration?
You can provide it once again (and check the journal about sucessful or not).
Once again - check this post:
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
and look at this post to know about how to synchronize and where to check the MQL5 VPS journal: post #267
Make sure you have enabled all symbols, including AUDNZD in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols and increase the deviation/slippage in the Signals settings to 5.0.
Dear Sergey and Eleni,
Thank you for your suggestions. As I showed you, the connection to MQL5 had no problems.
I didn't know how I could check the journal of MQL5 VPS, and I found now the following only after 2022.06.29 18:21:30.990 (nothing before them):
2022.06.29 18:15:03.165 '507912': Signal - stop levels of position [#7350698 buy 0.11 GBPCAD at 1.56269 tp: 1.56924] updated
2022.06.29 18:21:02.069 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2022.06.29 18:21:20.991 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2022.06.29 18:21:30.990 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
I now cannot see anything about trading on 28th. I am now so anxious whether I switch off the desktop MT4 and MQL5 VPS will continue its work appropriately. The journal of VPS shows only the record during the desktop MT4 was ON.
Best,