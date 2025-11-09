Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
do you offer signals for synthetic indices like BOOM, CRUSH and volatility index. if yes how can i subscribe to them. thanks
You need to search yourself for such in the Signals section.
Recommendations are not allowed.
hello and good day wise guys & girls. i have a problem with a signal. the signal is categorized as low rating, so it won't be listed publicly. seems like something wrong with trading days calculation. it only count the trading days from april 1st 2022, while that account was traded since december 2022. all previous trade history was archived every month. thank you in advance.
hello and good day wise guys & girls. i have a problem with a signal. the signal is categorized as low rating, so it won't be listed publicly. seems like something wrong with trading days calculation. it only count the trading days from april 1st 2022, while that account was traded since december 2022. all previous trade history was archived every month. thank you in advance.
Besides, the history is archived by the broker, and the signal system is taking the history from your account which was archived.
So, ask your broker to stop archiving your history ... and wait for some more days because your signal is monitored for 5 days only.
As I see - your signal is monitored since 7th of April this year (for 5 days from now).
Besides, the history is archived by the broker, and the signal system is taking the history from your account which was archived.
So, ask your broker to stop archiving your history ... and wait for some more days because your signal is monitored for 5 days only.
Thank you sir for the explanation. I guess the problem comes from my broker then, not MQL5. So I will try to contact my broker and see what can they do on their side. Thank you again!
Hello, If I provide a free signal and I already have subscribed people, can I change from free to pay signal and start charge people start on free signal, so people start use for free, when they renew will need to pay, please tell me if can I do that or free signal never can become a pay signal, best regards, Donaldson.
You can't change from free to paid signal because free signals can only based on demo accounts and paid signals on real ones.
@Eleni Anna Branou, can't real accounts be used for providing free signals? I'm asking out of curiosity, as I don't use signals.
@Eleni Anna Branou, can't real accounts be used for providing free signals? I'm asking out of curiosity, as I don't use signals.
I think I may just answer my own question:
III. Setting Up a Signal and a Relevant Subscription
I think I may just answer my own question:
Exactly Fernando.