Ive deposited funds to MQL5 but the account is not linked to my live account what can i do to rectify this?
MQL5.com is not a broker as you could see in the warning message you were presented during your deposit*, your MQL5 money is only for buying products and services in MQL5.com.
If you want to trade you should deposit money with your broker into your trading account.
* I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account.MetaQuotes Ltd is not a financial institution and does not provide access to trading on the financial markets.
How do I set my percentage loss etc when I've subscribed to a signal, I put my stop at £1000 but I've withdrawn and want to put at £500 so I can continue to trade. I'm below £1000 and can't find where to change my preferences on my signal subscription. Many thanks
At the same place where you set the initial £1000 stop, at your signals settings. Adjust your settings and synchronize/migrate with your MQL5 VPS again.
Hi
I have subscribed to a Signal and 6 SELL positions of AUDCAD with lot size 0.01 each added over the time.
After re-connection to SignalServer, BUY 0.05 lot is executed at loss to match the lot position with the provider but there is no execution at provider.
2020.06.15 21:02:34.981 Signal '5194719': connecting to signal server
2020.06.15 21:02:35.586 Signal '5194719': signal provider has balance 3 764.64 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 950.33 AUD, leverage 1:500
2020.06.15 21:02:35.595 Signal '5194719': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 15%
2020.06.15 21:02:35.595 Signal '5194719': signal provider has position [#178437041 sell 0.06 AUDCAD 0.93660333 sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490]
2020.06.15 21:02:35.742 Signal '5194719': mismatch of position volume, trying to fix [#73753035 sell 0.06 AUDCAD 0.93672 sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490]
2020.06.15 21:02:35.742 Trades '5194719': market buy 0.05 AUDCAD sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490
2020.06.15 21:02:35.754 Trades '5194719': accepted market buy 0.05 AUDCAD sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490
2020.06.15 21:02:35.754 Trades '5194719': market buy 0.05 AUDCAD sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490 placed for execution
2020.06.15 21:02:35.772 Trades '5194719': deal #57111940 buy 0.05 AUDCAD at 0.93894 done (based on order #73810542)
2020.06.15 21:02:35.793 Trades '5194719': order #73810542 buy 0.05 / 0.05 AUDCAD at market done in 50.320 ms
2020.06.15 21:02:35.805 Signal '5194719': position [#73753035 sell 0.06 AUDCAD 0.93672 sl: 1.01660 tp: 0.93490] corrected successfully
"mismatch of position volume, trying to fix" means the following:
It is what I know in theoretical point of view.
To know exactly what happened - you need to examine all the log file, because everything should be written there.
No Manual trading done on this account or SL hit.
Checked the log files > Also No Balance / Leverage adjusted for the whole day. P ercentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages is same 15% throughout the day.
Example: 6 SELL positions of AUDCAD with lot size 0.01 each added over the time. Provider 0.06 SELL / Subscriber 0.06 SELL
After signal Server re-connection, 0.05 lot is closed and only 0.01 is remaining. Provider 0.06 SELL / Subscriber 0.01 SELL
This is happening for other currency pairs also where accumulated lot size > 0.01. All are adjusted back to 0.01
Is signal Server is trying to match the leverage (15%) of open positions after each re-connection. Is that a bug in copy Server?
As I replied in my previous post - you should look at the log files to understand about what happened (it should be written everything about it on the log files),
or you can upload log file here (together with signal subscription settings) on the thread and the users will try to understand.
Because the users are usually complaining about the following: "I closed 5 orders by myself or orders were closed by stop loss/take profit, so why those 5 orders are opened once again after that?". Because the orders should be opened once again if those orders are still open for signal provider (and it is normal signal service behaviour in this case).
You are using MT5 and MQL5 signal copying system tried to correct the copied AUDCAD lot size, by closing 0.05 of your sell AUDCAD position, by buying 0.05 AUDCAD, leaving only a 0.01 sell AUDCAD position.
You (and the signal provider) shouldn't deposit or withdraw money, change leverage, change signal settings etc. with open positions.