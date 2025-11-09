Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 126
I have registered as a seller here with the view to providing signals. However when I click on signals I see no where to create my signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
I entered wrong investor password when creating a new signal. I have tried it again but the system says the account number has been used even though I received information the previous one wasn't successful. How do I go about this?
Find your signal and edit your investor password.
Please how do I find it as I received a message that the authorization failed and was advised to check the login details yet I'm unable to find it and edit
If you can't find it here, contact the Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my
Please how do I find it as I received a message that the authorization failed and was advised to check the login details yet I'm unable to find it and edit
That message contains direct link to your signal
How do I transfer a Subscription from one account to another? Thank you.
If you mean signal subscription, you can move it here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I am trying to subscribe to a signal service. I have an ICMarkets MT5 terminal on a VPS. I can choose the signal OK but when I click subscribe I get the following message :-
"The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at the provider side.
Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD.m, EURCHF.m, USDCHF.m
The contract size of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial contract size of trade operations at the provider side.
Contract size settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD.m, EURCHF.m, USDCHF.m
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions."
I can carry on and subscribe anyway, but what might happen?
Thanks
Dave