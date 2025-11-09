Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 123
The signal provider made some trades and it didn't synchronizes with my account at the same time although i have vps. server ?
Make sure you've done everything as its described below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Is there a way to prevent partial close of the trades or any adjustments, when the signal provider deposits money into the signal account and not actually adjusting the open trades? Thanks!
No, the signal provider or you, shouldn't deposit or withdraw any money into your accounts while having open positions, because this results in copying ratio adjustments between the signal and its subscribers and the partial closure of copied positions.
If there is 1 million+ USD in the signal provider balance, can I subscirbe for it if I have only less? In this situation the positions would be copied to my account?
And another question:If I don't see my broker in the signal's provider slippage tab in the broker list, does this mean that I can not subscribe to this signal?
Why you keep asking the same thing over and over again?
I've answered you since this morning.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347551
I have paid for a signal but added it to the demo account and not the REAL account is it possible to transfer it over to the REAL account?
Yes, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions