Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 122

Aliu Balikis:
I don't really know much about this platform please 

1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

I have hired the MT4 exp copy product for 3 months.
And now I want to buy it permanently, then how.
I can't find a payment ... please help me
 
tranton_lcn_6868:
You can buy when the renting period will be finished, otherwise you will lose your renting period by buying EA which are already renting
 
If you mean you've rented an Expert Advisor from the Market for 3 months and now you want to buy it forever, go to the product's page and procceed with your purchase. Some products don't offer a buyout option though.

If you mean you've subscribed to a MT4 signal for 3 months and now you want to subscribe forever, this is not possible, you can only extend your subscription for 1, 3 or 6 months here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

 

Hello Eleni, moderator,


I subscribed to a signal. I followed your message about instructions. So far everything works perfect.


I only have one question. I noticed, when provider opens 0.05 , in my account it opens 0.04. no other trade. single trade in provider, single trade in mine. his balance is 1020 mine is 950. I allowed %95 volume use. Since the balances are different, I thought that was the problem. then again, I deposited my account extra, now my balance and providers balance is exact equal. Balance and equity both equal. However. still there is minor lot difference. How can I make it possible to have exact trades that provider takes?


Thanks.

 
I subscribed to a signal. I followed your message about instructions. So far everything works perfect.


I only have one question. I noticed, when provider opens 0.05 , in my account it opens 0.04. no other trade. single trade in provider, single trade in mine. his balance is 1020 mine is 950. I allowed %95 volume use. Since the balances are different, I thought that was the problem. then again, I deposited my account extra, now my balance and providers balance is exact equal. Balance and equity both equal. However. still there is minor lot difference. How can I make it possible to have exact trades that provider takes?


Thanks.

because u can use max %95

if you deposited %5 more than provider balance it may be equal lot sizes

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

because u can use max %95

if you deposited %5 more than provider balance it may be equal lot sizes

Thank you Ahmet for your kind suggestion. I increased my balance %10. However still my trade`s are NOT identical with the provider. I do not know what is wrong. Any other suggestion? Thanks.
 
010202060:
Thank you Ahmet for your kind suggestion. I increased my balance %10. However still my trade`s are NOT identical with the provider. I do not know what is wrong. Any other suggestion? Thanks.

You need to get a copying ratio of more than 100%, check your terminal or MQL5 VPS (if you use one) Journal for your copying ratio.

I guess you are still less than 100%, so deposit a bit more to go over it, 105-100% would be great if you want to have the same lot size.

But remember copying ratio always changes, after closing of trades etc. so it can decrease a bit later again, unless you have flawless/slippage less signal copying.

Thanks Eleni,

I started another trade signal. In that account I had NO draawdown but I had 3 winning trades. I setup the signal and it is ready to go. However, it says Subsciption is NOT permitted. I had couple of trades but still not enabled.

I do not know why this one acts like this. Any help? 

not enabled ss

 
Be patient.
