I don't really know much about this platform please
If you mean you've rented an Expert Advisor from the Market for 3 months and now you want to buy it forever, go to the product's page and procceed with your purchase. Some products don't offer a buyout option though.
If you mean you've subscribed to a MT4 signal for 3 months and now you want to subscribe forever, this is not possible, you can only extend your subscription for 1, 3 or 6 months here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hello Eleni, moderator,
I subscribed to a signal. I followed your message about instructions. So far everything works perfect.
I only have one question. I noticed, when provider opens 0.05 , in my account it opens 0.04. no other trade. single trade in provider, single trade in mine. his balance is 1020 mine is 950. I allowed %95 volume use. Since the balances are different, I thought that was the problem. then again, I deposited my account extra, now my balance and providers balance is exact equal. Balance and equity both equal. However. still there is minor lot difference. How can I make it possible to have exact trades that provider takes?
Thanks.
because u can use max %95
if you deposited %5 more than provider balance it may be equal lot sizes
Thank you Ahmet for your kind suggestion. I increased my balance %10. However still my trade`s are NOT identical with the provider. I do not know what is wrong. Any other suggestion? Thanks.
You need to get a copying ratio of more than 100%, check your terminal or MQL5 VPS (if you use one) Journal for your copying ratio.
I guess you are still less than 100%, so deposit a bit more to go over it, 105-100% would be great if you want to have the same lot size.
But remember copying ratio always changes, after closing of trades etc. so it can decrease a bit later again, unless you have flawless/slippage less signal copying.
Thanks Eleni,
I started another trade signal. In that account I had NO draawdown but I had 3 winning trades. I setup the signal and it is ready to go. However, it says Subsciption is NOT permitted. I had couple of trades but still not enabled.
I do not know why this one acts like this. Any help?