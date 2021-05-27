Signals: Changing to a different broker?

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If I subscribe to a signal, but my broker has slippage issues, can i change the subscription to another broker without paying again?

How can i do this?

Thanks. 

 

Alejandro,

did you find a solution to this?

I have a similar problem. I have two accounts on the same broker, one with micro and one with normal lot.

By mistake I subscribed the signal on the micro lot account. I would like to switch but cannot find a way to do this?


If you found how to do it, please advice.

 
Judging from what I have read, you do not have to pay the signal subscription again until the time comes for the next round (week/month/whatever), that is tied to your MQL5 account I think.  But there is no guarantee that your new broker will let you trade from signals.  As far as how to change it from one account to another, I am not able to make any suggestions, sorry.
 
JD4:
Judging from what I have read, you do not have to pay the signal subscription again until the time comes for the next round (week/month/whatever), that is tied to your MQL5 account I think.  But there is no guarantee that your new broker will let you trade from signals.  As far as how to change it from one account to another, I am not able to make any suggestions, sorry.

Why answering when you don't know the response ?

You can't change your subscription once it's running.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Why answering when you don't know the response ?

You can't change your subscription once it's running.

Was posting the answer to the question that others have answered (like this guy I have seen posting named Alain).  And my answer about the subscription side of things said that, I think. :P
[Deleted]  
subscribe unaffected by differences in broker
[Deleted]  

You should check slippage before subscribe to the signal. Just click slippage in the signal tab. If you have any issue with subscription write to the ServiceDesk with logs attached.


 
Hi! I accidentally subscribed to a signal from the wrong account. I flipped to another terminal without realizing it. can i change the subscription over to the correct account. I realized as soon as i had subscribed .. the account it is now linked to is not going to work.
 
Nigel Frith:
Hi! I accidentally subscribed to a signal from the wrong account. I flipped to another terminal without realizing it. can i change the subscription over to the correct account. I realized as soon as i had subscribed .. the account it is now linked to is not going to work.

You can move your paid subscription from one trading account to an other one:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.05.26 16:25

If you subscribed within the last 24 hours and you unsubscribe you will get a full refund.

You can move your signal subscription from your demo to your real account, but only once a week here (you don't have to finish setup, you will setup the destination account anyway): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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