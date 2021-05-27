Signals: Changing to a different broker?
Alejandro,
did you find a solution to this?
I have a similar problem. I have two accounts on the same broker, one with micro and one with normal lot.
By mistake I subscribed the signal on the micro lot account. I would like to switch but cannot find a way to do this?
If you found how to do it, please advice.
Judging from what I have read, you do not have to pay the signal subscription again until the time comes for the next round (week/month/whatever), that is tied to your MQL5 account I think. But there is no guarantee that your new broker will let you trade from signals. As far as how to change it from one account to another, I am not able to make any suggestions, sorry.
Why answering when you don't know the response ?
You can't change your subscription once it's running.
Why answering when you don't know the response ?
You can't change your subscription once it's running.
Hi! I accidentally subscribed to a signal from the wrong account. I flipped to another terminal without realizing it. can i change the subscription over to the correct account. I realized as soon as i had subscribed .. the account it is now linked to is not going to work.
You can move your paid subscription from one trading account to an other one:
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Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.05.26 16:25
If you subscribed within the last 24 hours and you unsubscribe you will get a full refund.
You can move your signal subscription from your demo to your real account, but only once a week here (you don't have to finish setup, you will setup the destination account anyway): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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If I subscribe to a signal, but my broker has slippage issues, can i change the subscription to another broker without paying again?
How can i do this?
Thanks.