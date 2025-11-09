Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 56

what happens if i subscribe to my own signal service that i created...

will i also be paying the monthly fee or its a one time thing....? 

i ve been trying to subscribe a signal , but always receive a error this account is used to provide signal , the problem is , i never provide a signal , could someone help me please ?


thanks.


Gustavo.

 
gubolsa:

i ve been trying to subscribe a signal , but always receive a error this account is used to provide signal , the problem is , i never provide a signal , could someone help me please ?

It's not true. Look at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all
marsel:
It's not true. Look at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all

thanks mate, i did by mistake , how i do to cancel it ? 

 

regards

 

Gustavo. 

 
gubolsa:

thanks mate, i did by mistake , how i do to cancel it ?

Deleted it. Now you are free to subscribe.
marsel:
Deleted it. Now you are free to subscribe.

THanks for your help.. have a nice day.

 Gustavo. 

 
i can't find my signal in the list despite the fact that the signal is active with subscribers and available for copy......
 
gboyega:
i can't find my signal in the list despite the fact that the signal is active with subscribers and available for copy......
Try to search for your signal using seach option sir. My signal has 78 subcriber and I can find it easily now. It need some time until your signal can be seen for other (I think 30 days form your first time register cmiiw)
 

Hello please I need some help. First of all I want to put my signal as free, but it said its not possible(minimum amount is 20$) ( EDIT nevermind on that part, I read previous pages and it says you cannot have a free REAL account signal anymore). I cannot edit my signal, i cannot delete it, i cannot do anything. Also it says, that no one can subscribe it because my leverage was 1:888, and leverages above 1:500 are not allowed. SO i lowered my leverage to 1:500 , but still MQL says its 1:888 (which is not true anymore). Can someone PLEASE help me to :

 

1)Show me where i can set/adjust price(for example now is 20$ but maybe next month i want to have it 30$) and

2) make my signal subscribe-able since my leverage is now 1:500 ?

 

THANK YOU! :)

Im referring to this signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/70180   and this is what i see when i to go my signals tab here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all    (no way to edit it/delete it/adjust it)

TREND_IS_KING:

 1)Show me where i can set/adjust price(for example now is 20$ but maybe next month i want to have it 30$) and

2) make my signal subscribe-able since my leverage is now 1:500 ?


1)

1. Open your signal and press EDIT button

2. Set price and save

2) Your signal leverage updated to 1:500.

