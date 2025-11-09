Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 56
what happens if i subscribe to my own signal service that i created...
will i also be paying the monthly fee or its a one time thing....?
i ve been trying to subscribe a signal , but always receive a error this account is used to provide signal , the problem is , i never provide a signal , could someone help me please ?
thanks.
Gustavo.
thanks mate, i did by mistake , how i do to cancel it ?
regards
Gustavo.
thanks mate, i did by mistake , how i do to cancel it ?
Deleted it. Now you are free to subscribe.
THanks for your help.. have a nice day.
Gustavo.
i can't find my signal in the list despite the fact that the signal is active with subscribers and available for copy......
Hello please I need some help. First of all I want to put my signal as free, but it said its not possible(minimum amount is 20$) ( EDIT nevermind on that part, I read previous pages and it says you cannot have a free REAL account signal anymore). I cannot edit my signal, i cannot delete it, i cannot do anything. Also it says, that no one can subscribe it because my leverage was 1:888, and leverages above 1:500 are not allowed. SO i lowered my leverage to 1:500 , but still MQL says its 1:888 (which is not true anymore). Can someone PLEASE help me to :
1)Show me where i can set/adjust price(for example now is 20$ but maybe next month i want to have it 30$) and
2) make my signal subscribe-able since my leverage is now 1:500 ?
THANK YOU! :)
Im referring to this signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/70180 and this is what i see when i to go my signals tab here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all (no way to edit it/delete it/adjust it)
1)
1. Open your signal and press EDIT button
2. Set price and save
2) Your signal leverage updated to 1:500.