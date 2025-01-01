- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Add
Adds an element to the end of the array.
bool Add(
Parameters
element
[in] Value of the element to add to the array.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot add an element.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayLong::Add(long)