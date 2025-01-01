- Reserve
- AddArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
SearchLinear
Searches for the element equal to the sample in the array.
|
int SearchLinear(
Parameters
element
[in] The sample element to search in the array.
Return Value
The position of the found element - successful, -1 - the element not found.
Note
The method uses the linear search (or sequential search) algorithm for unsorted arrays.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayLong::SearchLinear(long)