CArrayLong
CArrayLong class is a class of dynamic array of long or ulong variables.
Description
The CArrayLong class provides the ability to work with a dynamic array of long or ulong variables. The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.
Declaration
|
class CArrayLong : public CArray
Title
|
#include <Arrays\ArrayLong.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CArrayLong
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Memory control
|
|
Allocates memory to increase the size of the array
|
Sets a new (smaller) size of the array
|
Clears the array with a full memory release
|
Add methods
|
|
Adds an element to the end of the array
|
Adds elements of one array to the end of another
|
Adds elements of one array to the end of another
|
Inserts an element to the specified position in the array
|
Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position
|
Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position
|
Copies the elements of one array to another
|
Copies the elements of one array to another
|
Update methods
|
|
Changes the element at the specified array position
|
Moves an element from a given position in the array to the specified offset
|
Delete methods
|
|
Removes the element from the specified array position
|
Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position
|
Access methods
|
|
Gets the element from the specified array position
|
Compare methods
|
|
Compares the array with another one
|
Compares the array with another one
|
Sorted array operations
|
|
Inserts an element in a sorted array
|
Searches for an element equal to the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for an element with a value exceeding the value of the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for an element with a value less than the value of the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for an element with a value greater than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for an element with a value less than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for the first element equal to the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for the last element equal to the sample in the sorted array
|
Searches for the element equal to the sample in the array
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Save
|
Saves data array in the file
|
virtual Load
|
Loads data array from the file
|
virtual Type
|
Gets the type identifier of the array
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort