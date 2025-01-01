문서화섹션
목록에서 요소를 정렬.

목록의 모든 요소를 정렬하는 버전.

bool Sort();

요소를 비교하기 위해 IComparable<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 클래스를 사용하여 목록의 모든 요소를 정렬하는 버전.

bool Sort(
   IComparer<T>*  comparer         // 비교할 인터페이스
   );

요소를 비교하기 위해 IComparable<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 클래스를 사용하여 목록에 지정된 범위의 요소를 정렬하는 버전.

bool Sort(
   const int  start_index,     // 시작 인덱스
   const int  count            // 요소 수
   IComparer<T>*  comparer     // 비교할 인터페이스
   );

매개변수

*comparer

[in] 요소 비교를 위한 인터페이스.

start_index

[in] 정렬이 시작되는 시작 인덱스.

카운트

[in]  정렬 범위의 길이.

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.