Sort
목록에서 요소를 정렬.
목록의 모든 요소를 정렬하는 버전.
bool Sort();
요소를 비교하기 위해 IComparable<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 클래스를 사용하여 목록의 모든 요소를 정렬하는 버전.
bool Sort(
요소를 비교하기 위해 IComparable<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 클래스를 사용하여 목록에 지정된 범위의 요소를 정렬하는 버전.
bool Sort(
매개변수
*comparer
[in] 요소 비교를 위한 인터페이스.
start_index
[in] 정렬이 시작되는 시작 인덱스.
카운트
[in] 정렬 범위의 길이.
값 반환
성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.