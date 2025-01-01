IsSorted

Gets the sorted list flag.

bool IsSorted(

int mode=0

) const

Parameters

mode=0

[in] Checked sort mode.

Return Value

Flag of the sorted list. Returns true if the list is sorted using the specified mode, otherwise returns false.

Note

Flag of the sorted list cannot be changed directly. The flag is set by Sort(int) and resets by any add/insert methods.

Example: