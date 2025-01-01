- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
IsSorted
Gets the sorted list flag.
|
bool IsSorted(
Parameters
mode=0
[in] Checked sort mode.
Return Value
Flag of the sorted list. Returns true if the list is sorted using the specified mode, otherwise returns false.
Note
Flag of the sorted list cannot be changed directly. The flag is set by Sort(int) and resets by any add/insert methods.
Example:
|
//--- example for CList::IsSorted()