Insert

Inserts an element to the specified position in the list.

int Insert(

CObject* element,

int pos

)

Parameters

element

[in] value of the element to insert in the list

pos

[in] position in the list to insert

Return Value

index of inserted element - success, -1 - error.

Note

The element is not added to the list, if an invalid pointer (for example, NULL) is passed as a parameter.

Example: