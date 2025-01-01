DocumentationSections
Gets the last element of the list.

CObject*  GetLastNode()

Return Value

Pointer to the last element - success, NULL - cannot get a pointer.

Example:

//--- example for CList::GetLastNode() 
#include <Arrays\List.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CList *list=new CList; 
   //--- 
   if(list==NULL
     { 
      printf("Object create error"); 
      return
     } 
   //--- add list elements 
   //--- . . . 
   CObject *object=list.GetLastNode(); 
   if(object==NULL
     { 
      printf("Get node error"); 
      delete list; 
      return
     } 
   //--- use element 
   //--- . . . 
   //--- do not delete element 
   //--- delete list 
   delete list; 
  } 