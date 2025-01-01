- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
CreateElement
Creates a new element of the list.
|
CObject* CreateElement()
Return Value
Pointer to the newly created element - successful, NULL - cannot create an element.
Note
Method CreateElement () in the CList class always returns NULL and does not perform any actions. If necessary, method CreateElement () should be implemented in a derived class.
Example:
|
//--- example for CList::CreateElement(int)