- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
Delete
Removes the element from the given position in the list.
|
bool Delete(
Parameters
pos
[in] position of element to be removed from the list.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot remove the element.
Note
If the memory management flag is enabled, the memory used for the deleted element is released.
Example:
|
//--- example for CList::Delete(int)