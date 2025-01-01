- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
Search
Searches for an element equal to the sample in the sorted list.
|
CObject* Search(
Parameters
element
[in] element sample to search for in the list.
Return Value
Pointer to the found element - successful, NULL - the element is not found.
Example:
|
//--- example for CList::Search(CObject*)