MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresChart Constants
Chart Constants
Constants describing various properties of charts are divided into the following groups:
- Types of events – events that occur when working with charts;
- Chart timeframes – standard built-in periods;
- Properties of chart – identifiers that are used as parameters of chart functions;
- Positioning constants - value of a parameter of the ChartNavigate() function;
- Displaying charts - setting the chart appearance.