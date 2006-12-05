代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

ZeroLAG MA - MetaTrader 4脚本

Collector | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch Português
显示:
7984
等级:
(7)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

ZeroLAG MA 是实时的移动平均线指标，于2000年4月在一本股票技术分析杂志中首次被提出。

ZeroLAG MA 的计算公式是:

ZeroLAG MA(i) = 2*MA(Price, P1, i) - MA(MA(Price, P1, i), P2, i);

备注:
MA - 移动平均线;
Price - 被应用的价格;
P1 - 第一个滤波下的移动平均期;
P2 - 第二个滤波下的移动平均期;


由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9984

Contrarian trade MA Contrarian trade MA

Contrarian trade using MA indicator And Trendfollow trade using Breakout system

ang AZad(C) ang AZad(C)

The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).

Fast Stochastic Fast Stochastic

是 George C. Lane 的随机振荡指标的一种。

ZeroLag Stochs true ZeroLag Stochs true

是一个实时的 George C. Lane 的随即振荡指标。