加入我们粉丝页
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
ZeroLAG MA 是实时的移动平均线指标，于2000年4月在一本股票技术分析杂志中首次被提出。
ZeroLAG MA 的计算公式是:
ZeroLAG MA(i) = 2*MA(Price, P1, i) - MA(MA(Price, P1, i), P2, i);
备注:
MA - 移动平均线;
Price - 被应用的价格;
P1 - 第一个滤波下的移动平均期;
P2 - 第二个滤波下的移动平均期;
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9984
Contrarian trade using MA indicator And Trendfollow trade using Breakout systemang AZad(C)
The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).
是 George C. Lane 的随机振荡指标的一种。ZeroLag Stochs true
是一个实时的 George C. Lane 的随即振荡指标。