Indicators

ZeroLag Stochs true - indicator for MetaTrader 4

31229
(8)
The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true in contrast with standard Stochastic Oscillator gives the signals on several bars earlier, but divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.

ZeroLAG Stochs_true calculates on formula:

Fast%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));

%K(i) = 2*MA(Fast%K(i), N) - MA(MA(Fast%K(i), N), N);

%D(i) = 2*MA(%K(i), P) - MA(MA(%K(i), P), P);

where:
Fast%K(i) - fast %K of the current bar;
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10039

Fast Stochastic Fast Stochastic

The Indicator Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.

ZeroLAG MA ZeroLAG MA

The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.

DS Stochastic DS Stochastic

The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.

ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4

The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.