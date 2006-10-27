Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZeroLag Stochs true - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31229
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true in contrast with standard Stochastic Oscillator gives the signals on several bars earlier, but divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.
ZeroLAG Stochs_true calculates on formula:
Fast%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));
%K(i) = 2*MA(Fast%K(i), N) - MA(MA(Fast%K(i), N), N);
%D(i) = 2*MA(%K(i), P) - MA(MA(%K(i), P), P);
where:
Fast%K(i) - fast %K of the current bar;
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10039
Fast Stochastic
The Indicator Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.ZeroLAG MA
The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.
DS Stochastic
The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4
The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.