Fast Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.

The Fast Stochastic is the indicator that shows ratio between the current close price and the maximum/minimum of the preset period of time. This means the indicator is calculated on the moving data window and shows the price change rate.

The Fast Stochastic is shown in a chart as two lines %K and %D.

Classical formula to compute the Fast Stochastic is the following:

%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));

%D(i) = MA(%K(i), P);

where:
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10023

ZeroLAG MA ZeroLAG MA

The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.

ZeroLag MACD ZeroLag MACD

The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.

ZeroLag Stochs true ZeroLag Stochs true

The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay.

DS Stochastic DS Stochastic

The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.