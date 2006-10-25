Point & Figure Charts (P&F) differ from normal price charts through that they fully ignore the time values and only show changes in prices.

The Expert Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD.

The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.

The Indicator Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.