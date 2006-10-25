CodeBaseSections
ZeroLag MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLag MACD in contrast with standard MACD gives the signals on several bars earlier, but divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.

ZeroLAG MACD calculates on formula:
 
ZeroLAG MACD(i) = (2*EMA(Close, FP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, FP, i), FP, i)) - (2*EMA(Close, SP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, SP, i), SP, i));

ZeroLAG MACD Signal(i) = 2*EMA(ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i) - EMA(EMA(ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i), SigP, i);

where:
EMA - exponential moving average;
Close - a price of the closing of the bar;
FP - a period of the quick moving average;
SP - a period of the slow moving average;
SigP - a period of the signal moving average;




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9993

