ZeroLag MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 96529
The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an
indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero
delay. The Indicator ZeroLag MACD in contrast with standard MACD
gives the signals on several bars earlier, but
divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.
ZeroLAG MACD calculates on formula:
ZeroLAG MACD(i) = (2*EMA(Close, FP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, FP, i), FP, i)) - (2*EMA(Close, SP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, SP, i), SP, i));
ZeroLAG MACD Signal(i) = 2*EMA(ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i) - EMA(EMA(ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i), SigP, i);
where:
EMA - exponential moving average;
Close - a price of the closing of the bar;
FP - a period of the quick moving average;
SP - a period of the slow moving average;
SigP - a period of the signal moving average;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9993
