Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
10 points 3 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 35143
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD. The Expert Adviser is adjusted on work on M15 tameframe.
The Results of the testing:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9975
Point & Figure Charts
Point & Figure Charts (P&F) differ from normal price charts through that they fully ignore the time values and only show changes in prices.NRTR WATR
Being one of indicators of group NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse), the NRTR WATR indicator is a dynamic price channel adapted by volatility.
ZeroLag MACD
The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.ZeroLAG MA
The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.