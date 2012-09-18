CodeBaseSections
i-AnyRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
i-anyrange.mq5 (9.11 KB) view
Real author:

Igor Kim

The indicator of the ranges of unrestricted time intervals.

This is an intraday indicator displaying the height of trade ranges inside a trading day. The operation principle is as follows. Two temporary points are taken from the external parameters and minimum and maximum values between them are determined. These values are shown as horizontal lines in the indicator.

This indicator is useful for testing both breakdown and rollback strategies.

The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string Time1 = "02:00";    // Temporary point 1
input string Time2 = "07:00";    // Temporary point 2
input uint   nDays = 2;         // Number of days for calculation (0-all)
input int    Shift=0;           // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

 


i-AnyRange

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published 13.02.2012 (in Russian).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/982

