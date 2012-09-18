Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-AnyRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6377
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Igor Kim
The indicator of the ranges of unrestricted time intervals.
This is an intraday indicator displaying the height of trade ranges inside a trading day. The operation principle is as follows. Two temporary points are taken from the external parameters and minimum and maximum values between them are determined. These values are shown as horizontal lines in the indicator.
This indicator is useful for testing both breakdown and rollback strategies.
The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string Time1 = "02:00"; // Temporary point 1 input string Time2 = "07:00"; // Temporary point 2 input uint nDays = 2; // Number of days for calculation (0-all) input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
i-AnyRange
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published 13.02.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/982
The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox.EMDcotir (Empirical Mode Decomposition)
Empirical mode decomposition of the current symbol.