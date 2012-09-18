Watch how to download trading robots for free
BrakeExp - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR. Its use is similar to Parabolic Sar.
BrakeExp
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 10.05.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/981
i-AnyRange
The indicator of the ranges of unrestricted time intervals.MA-Crossover_Alert
The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox.