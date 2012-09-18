CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

EMDcotir (Empirical Mode Decomposition) - script for MetaTrader 5

Victor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7261
Rating:
(28)
Published:
emdcotir.zip (83.73 KB)
cemd_2.mqh (33.03 KB) view
clindrawmulti.mqh (10.31 KB) view
emdcotir.mq5 (3.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

EMDcotir script performs empirical mode decomposition for the current symbol. The result is displayed using the default WEB browser. To launch the script, copy the entire EMDcotir directory (from the archive having the same name) to Scripts of the terminal, then compile EMDcotir.mq5. After that, EMDcotir.mq5 can be launched on the necessary symbol. Using external DLLs should be allowed for the script normal operation.

MQL5 codes are additionally attached outside the archive to let users to examine them without downloading and unzipping EMDcotir archive. 

Details can be found in the article “Introduction to the Empirical Mode Decomposition Method”.

Input:

  • Len=300     - specifies the number of handled bars.
  • AScale=1    - charts display mode: 1=AutoScale, 0=w/o AutoScale.
  • ADraw=1    - autostart of WEB browser: 1=AutoDraw, 0=w/o AutoDraw.

 EMD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/956

SetSellStopLimitOrder SetSellStopLimitOrder

The script is developed for placing a SellStopLimit order with fixed trigger levels, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points from the current price and order trigger prices.

SetBuyStopLimitOrder SetBuyStopLimitOrder

The script is developed for placing a BuyStopLimit order with fixed trigger levels, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points from the current price and order trigger prices.

MA-Crossover_Alert MA-Crossover_Alert

The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox.

i-AnyRange i-AnyRange

The indicator of the ranges of unrestricted time intervals.