MA-Crossover_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Jason Robinson
The simplest arrow semaphore indicator having alerts at the newest close bar and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox. The indicator signals are based on the crossing of two moving averages.
MA-Crossover_Alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/983
