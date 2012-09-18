CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA-Crossover_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Real author:

Jason Robinson

The simplest arrow semaphore indicator having alerts at the newest close bar and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox. The indicator signals are based on the crossing of two moving averages.

MA-Crossover_Alert 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/983

