CCI T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Standard Commodity Channel Index smoothed by Tilson algorithm. The indicator implements efficient calculation method (calculation by bar closing).
Tips:
The indicator can be used as the integral part of a trading system as the signal filter.
- BUY signal - the histogram crosses the zero line upwards.
- SELL signal - the histogram crosses the zero line downwards.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/952
