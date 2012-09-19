CodeBaseSections
CCI T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Topounov
13829
(29)
cci_t3.mq5 (6.33 KB) view
Standard Commodity Channel Index smoothed by Tilson algorithm. The indicator implements efficient calculation method (calculation by bar closing).


Tips:

The indicator can be used as the integral part of a trading system as the signal filter.

  • BUY signal - the histogram crosses the zero line upwards.
  • SELL signal - the histogram crosses the zero line downwards.

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/952

    WPRfix WPRfix

    The indicator displays the price location within a specified range.

    BrakeParb BrakeParb

    Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR.

    Smoothed Simple Trend Detector Smoothed Simple Trend Detector

    Smoothed Simple Trend Detector.

    RSI HTF RSI HTF

    Standard RSI that can be applied for a chart having a different timeframe.