Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BrakeParb - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6610
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR. Its use is similar to Parabolic Sar.
BrakeParb
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 10.05.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/985