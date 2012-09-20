Watch how to download trading robots for free
3-Pole Butterworth Filter by Witold Wozniak was used for smoothing.
The indicator is used similar to RSI and Dem.
The blue line represents non-smoothed version, while the red one shows smoothed version.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/928
