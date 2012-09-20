CodeBaseSections
Smoothed Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

3-Pole Butterworth Filter by Witold Wozniak was used for smoothing.

The indicator is used similar to RSI and Dem.


Image:

EURUSDH1

The blue line represents non-smoothed version, while the red one shows smoothed version.

