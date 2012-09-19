Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPRfix - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6776
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is calculated similar to WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). The only difference is that the price change interval (in points) instead of a period is set as an input parameter: the indicator period for each bar is selected so that the price interval for the period exceeds Range input parameter. Therefore, the input parameter's value should exceed the average bar height on the active timeframe.
Indicator values range -50 ... +50.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/978
BrakeParb
Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR.Tandem
Pair trading. Hedging. Market-neutral strategies.
CCI T3
CCI smoothed by Tilson algorithm.Smoothed Simple Trend Detector
Smoothed Simple Trend Detector.