CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

A Tool: Peak Volume Counter - expert for MetaTrader 4

AIRAT SAFIN | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
16957
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
AIS7PVC.MQ4 (11.95 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A Tool: Peak Volume Counter


Modification: 70001
Edition Date: 2009.06.03


Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net


Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais


Free Open Source Software


AS IS


 

A Tool: Peak Volume Counter 
  
1. A Tool: Peak Volume Counter, or simply AIS7PVC, is an auxiliary program for AIS5 Trade Machine. 
2. Main aim of AIS7PVC is to identify and display on the chart the large packets of incoming ticks.
3. To adjust the program set proper value of threshold "aci.Threshold" in line of code 16 and check lines 88-94. 
4. Large packets of incoming ticks may reflect large amounts of current transactions and may be used for entry point. 
5. Please always remember that complete certainty is always missing.

Analysis of the waves Analysis of the waves

The Indicator analyses last 100 waves and shows its sizes, average volumes and average velocities (in pips/hour) for each wave.

pSAR Alert2 pSAR Alert2

Now with added options and features. pSAR Alert plays a sound whenever a first parabolic SAR signal appears.

Count All the Pending Orders Count All the Pending Orders

This Expert Advisor will count all the pending orders for the chart it has been placed on.

Indics Shaker EA Indics Shaker EA

This version use Accelerator Oscilator as main indi to recognize the signal