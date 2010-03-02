CodeBaseSections
Experts

Indics Shaker EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
15518
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
6indics.zip (61.89 KB)
6xIndics_M.mq4 (8.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Choose Buy or Sell depending on market condition.

Optimization is necessary (my settings are for FxPro).Short how-to and set files are ziped.

For 4 digits brokers cut off one zero from sl, tp ...

